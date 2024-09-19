Class 2A: Week 6 games to watch

Records: North Murray is 3-1, 2-0 in Region 7; Union County is 1-3, 1-1.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: North Murray by 4

Notes: With Region 7 having the most schools in 2A with nine, there’s not much room for error for aspiring playoff teams. The Mountaineers can go along way in securing a playoff spot, having already won their first two region games over LFO and Murray County. They are a run-heavy team this year, with 1,232 yards on the ground compared to 229 in the air. Junior quarterback Hudson Hulett leads the team in rushing with 711 yards and three touchdowns on 86 carries, and he’s 15-for-29 passing with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior Layten Myers has five rushing touchdowns and 244 yards on 46 carries. Mountaineers junior Jacob Daley has 49 tackles and an interception. The Panthers lost 26-12 last week to Rockmart, so a win here could give them breathing room over the Mountaineers, Sonoraville and others. A Mountaineers win would give the Panthers their fourth loss, the same amount they finished with last year, when they went 8-4 and advanced in the playoffs for a second year in a row. They lost 17 seniors from last year’s team. The Panthers are starting a freshman at quarterback, Kamden Kendrick, and he’s 65 for 100 passing for 747 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions, all to senior receiver Maddox Young, who has 29 catches for 346 yards. In contrast to North Murray, the Panthers are a pass-heavy team, with just 272 yards on 86 carries. Senior Kaden Combs leads the defense with 42 tackles, seven for loss, and two interceptions.

Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines at Westside (S.C.) Rams

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Westside Stadium, Anderson

Records, rankings: Prince Avenue Christian is 2-2 and No. 3 in 3A-A private, Westside is 3-0 and No. 1 overall in the MaxPreps South Carolina rankings.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Notes: Both teams are defending champions, with the Wolverines winning A-DI the last two years, and the Rams winning South Carolina’s 4A for their first title in a program that dates to 1951. This will be the final non-region game for the Wolverines before closing out with their Region 8 schedule. last week they beat 5A’s Johns Creek, moving to .500 after back-to-back losses to Mallard Creek (N.C.) and last week to 3A-A’s No. 4 Blessed Trinity. This year’s Wolverines are a more balanced attack, rushing for 885 yards on 120 carries, and throwing for 663 on 55 of 90 passing. Ben Musser is 48 of 81 passing for 539 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions, and has 30 carries for 237 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Hudson Hill has a team-high 210 yards on 19 catches, and two touchdowns. All are sophomores. Senior Mac Bradley has 50 tackles and two sacks. The Rams won it all last year in coach Brian Lane’s first season. This is the second Georgia team they’ve played this season, beating 4A’s Creekside, then No. 8, 30-27 in their opener on Aug. 24. Their quarterback, senior Cutter Woods, is a 3-star committed to South Carolina, and he’s 33 of 60 passing for 701 yards and nine touchdowns to two interceptions. His leading receiver is senior Chamarryus Bomar, who has 253 yards and three touchdowns on 10 catches. Junior Jaxx Wilson leads the team with 33 tackles and a sack.

Westside-Macon Seminoles at Lamar County Trojans

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Barnesville

Records, rankings: Westside is 1-3 and unranked, Lamar County is 3-0 and No. 4 in A-DI.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Lamar County by 3

Notes: This is the final non-region game for the Seminoles, of Region 2, who are on a three-game losing streak to First Baptist Christina (Fla.), 3A’s Westover, and A DII’s No. 1 Bowdon. They won their opener against 3A’s Howard in overtime. The Seminoles are led by junior quarterback James Neville, who is 27 of 71 passing for 577 yards and six touchdowns to two interceptions, and 159 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Senior Kadiphius Iverson has 515 yards and five touchdowns on 97 carries. Tristan Houston has 270 yards and three touchdowns on 10 catches, all team highs. Junior Kenneth Hogges has 24 tackles, including seven for loss, four of which are sacks. The Seminoles went 8-3 in 2-4A last year, reaching the playoffs a second straight year. The Trojans entered the season unranked but beat A D-II’s then-No. 10 Telfair County, which catapulted the to No. 4 in A-DI, and they’ve held that position with wins over 2A’s Jackson and Rutland. They went 9-3 last year and captured their second straight region title.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily