Weekend preview: Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 6

Last meeting: Aquinas won 14-12 in 2023.

Things to know: This might be called the championship of Augusta. These are the best two of Richmond County’s nine teams, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Both are contenders in balanced Region 4, which also contains undefeated Harlem and West Laurens. In the 2023 non-region game between the two, Aquinas made the tackle on Westside’s two-point conversion attempt at the 2-yard line with 48 seconds left to preserve the victory. Westside has matched its 2023 victory total and is 4-0 for the first time since 2002. Jeanarion Kamga has rushed for 504 yards for a team that gets 71% of its offense running the ball. J.C. Crawford is the team’s leading receiver and second-leading tackler. Aquinas, a Class A school in enrollment, chose to play up this season to be in a region with five other Augusta-area teams. That could make it harder to get a good seed in the Class 3A-A private playoffs, but it’s better for travel and rivalries. Aquinas’ only loss is to Athens Academy 45-22. Aquinas is averaging 195.7 rushing yards and 130.7 passing this season, almost a reversal from 2023 despite basically having the same skill players. Last season, it was 226.4 passing to 110.3 rushing. Jim Franklin has passed for 392 yards and four touchdowns this season. Christian Kates has rushed for 325 yards. Jack Rhodes has 143 receiving yards. Aquinas’ leading tacklers are sophomore Jaden Wuerth (13 solo, four for losses) and freshman Eli Hutchinson (14 solo, three for losses).

Athens Academy at Commerce

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ray Lamb Stadium, Commerce

Records, rankings: Athens Academy is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 8-A Division I and No. 4 in Class 3A-A private; Commerce is 2-2, 0-0 and unranked in A Division I.

Last meeting: Athens Academy won 24-7 in 2020.

Things to know: Athens Academy opened in 1977. Since that time, Commerce leads northeast Georgia schools in football victories with 401. Athens Academy is fifth with 349. (Clarke Central, Gainesville and Stephens County are in between). The Commerce-Athens Academy series is tied 14-14. Athens Academy is averaging 32.8 points this season, third-most in Class A Division I. Keyon Standifer led the class in receiving yards with 619 before last week’s bye. Hampton Johnson was second in passing yards with 863. Jamari Welch ranked seventh in rushing yards with 454. Commerce is more strictly a rushing team, averaging 278 yards on the ground. Tysean Wiggins was the class’s second-leading rusher with 643 until last week’s bye. Jacari Huff has run for 316 yards. Jaiden Daniels, who rushed for 1,965 yards for an 11-2 team last season, is easing back from off-season surgery and now playing quarterback. He has run for 153 yards.

Blessed Trinity at Hebron Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Burlingame Field, Dacula

Records, rankings: Blessed Trinity is 3-1 and No. 4 in Class 4A; Hebron Christian is 4-0 and No. 2 in 3A-A private.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This will be Blessed Trinity’s third consecutive highly ranked opponent. The Titans beat No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian of Class 3A-A private 23-21 on Aug. 30 and lost to No. 1 Milton of Class 5A 28-14 last week. Hebron Christian’s best win is a 38-18 decision over No. 6 Fellowship Christian of 3A-A private. Hebron’s offense is dynamic. Thomas Stallworth has thrown for 672 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 138 yards. Devon Caldwell (334 yards) and Adrian Hollingshed (302) are the leading rushers. Jarvis Mathurin has 526 all-purpose yards (200 receiving, 144 rushing, 182 returning). DE/OLB Carrington Coombs is committed to Georgia Tech. Blessed Trinity has been most impressive on defense. DL David Jacobs, a sophomore five-star recruit, has 12 tackles for losses. Brooks Goodman is 38-of-65 passing for 416 yards and three touchdowns. Ahmontae Pitts leads the team in rushing (337 yards), receiving (137 yards) and touchdowns (five).

Douglass at Cedar Grove

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, William Buck Godfrey Stadium, Decatur

Records, rankings: Douglass is 2-2, 0-0 in Region 5-3A and No. 7; Cedar Grove is 0-3, 0-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Cedar Grove won 41-0 in 2023.

Things to know: These are Region 5′s two highest-rated teams in the Maxwell Ratings. Cedar Grove, the defending Class 3A champion, has won the past three games between the two by an average score of 46-0, so it’s peculiar that Douglass is the ranked team here. But Douglass has beaten a top-10 opponent, LaGrange, and lost to bigger schools Westlake and Mays. Cedar Grove also has lost to bigger schools – Douglas County, Collins Hill and Rockwall-Heath of Texas. This game might determine if Cedar Grove – which lost loads of Division I talent to graduation and transfer – is still a factor in Class 3A, while Douglass can take a huge step toward its first region championship in 20 years. Douglass QB John Wilson has thrown for right at 600 yards and rushed for about 150 yards. Antonine Watkins has rushed for more than 250 yards. Andreco Griggs is the leading tackler with 40 stops. Jontae Gilbert, a cornerback committed to Georgia, is Douglass’ best all-around player. Cedar Grove’s statistics reflect the team’s 0-3 start. Cleve Sutherland has been a standout with 12 receptions for 192 yards. WR/DB DeMarcus Clements is a preseason all-state player. Josiah Moore and King Parrom have shared QB time and are 29-of-56 passing for 313 yards in place of the graduated E.J. Colson, now at Central Florida.

Mays at Creekside

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Arrowhead Stadium/The Swamp, Fairburn

Records, rankings: Mays is 3-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 4-4A and unranked; Creekside is 1-2, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Creekside won 21-20 in 2023.

Things to know: These are the highest-rated teams in the region, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Their one-point game in 2023 decided a region championship. Creekside threw a 60-yard TD pass for the lead in the fourth quarter and intercepted a pass at the Creekside 24-yard line in the final two minutes. Creekside went on to reach the Class 5A final. This Creekside team is much younger. Five of Creekside’s leading tacklers are sophomores. Two of them, Tavarres Terrell and Cassius Burch, have five tackles for losses apiece. Cayden Benson is 43-of-64 passing for 504 yards and five touchdowns but with five interceptions. He has rushed for 148 yards. Dylan Vickerson and Damien Henderson each have 100-yard receiving games this season. Creekside has lost 30-27 to Westside, an undefeated South Carolina team, and 70-0 to DeSoto of Texas, a perennial top-10 national team. Mays’ lone loss came to No. 6 Hughes of Class 5A 52-26. Jaylen Wyatt is 46-of-102 passing for 839 yards and seven touchdowns. Kamari Johnson has rushed for 275 yards and a touchdown on 57 carries. Clayton Coppock has 21 receptions for 481 yards.

Norcross at Peachtree Ridge

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lions’ Den, Suwanee

Records, rankings: Norcross is 3-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-6A and unranked; Peachtree Ridge is 2-2, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Norcross won 35-17 in 2023.

Things to know: The winner of this game becomes the main challenger to No. 4 North Gwinnett for the region title. Norcross’ victory over Peachtree Ridge last season ultimately gave Norcross the region championship on points differential after those three teams each finished 5-1 in region play. Norcross rushed for 342 yards and never punted against Peachtree Ridge. Norcross is coming off a 35-21 victory over Duluth during which Jashaun Clarke replaced an injured starting quarterback and rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and was 2-for-2 passing, both for touchdowns. Jordan Maduro intercepted three passes. Norcross has been opportunistic on defense as the Blue Devils returned three interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns in a 41-14 victory over Walton the previous game. Norcross’ only loss was to No. 8 Mill Creek 21-10. Peachtree Ridge has built its offense around junior QB Darnell Kelly, who is 65-of-93 passing for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kobe Adeleke-Hokes has five TD receptions. The Lions’ losses are to Roswell 21-6 and Monarch, Fla., 30-29.

North Cobb at Walton

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Raider Valley, Marietta

Records, rankings: North Cobb is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-6A and No. 10; Walton is 3-2, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Walton won 35-27 in 2023.

Things to know: These are the two highest-rated teams in Cobb County and this region, according to the Maxwell Ratings. In their 2023 game, which decided a region championship, North Cobb led 21-0 in the first half, but all-state QB Jeremy Hecklinski threw four TD passes in seven minutes before halftime to give Walton the lead for good. Hecklinksi, now at Wake Forest, graduated along with three other Raiders to ACC or SEC schools. New QB Kaeden Gilstrap is 68-of-131 passing for 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns. Preseason all-state RB Lucas Farrington has 348 yards rushing and 181 receiving with 10 touchdowns. Christian Ward has 20 receptions for 429 yards and six touchdowns. Alex Ward has 429 all-purpose yards. Jake Thorner (Wofford) has nine tackles for losses and five sacks. North Cobb, 5-0 for the first time since 2019, is primarily a running team with dual-threat QB Nick Grimstead (745 yards passing with nine touchdowns and no interceptions; 361 yards rushing). Zach Belyue (462 yards) and Quavy Echols (361) also shine for a team averaging 271.4 rushing yards per game. The Warriors average 41.2 points per game. Defensive linemen Kamron Cullins (Georgia Tech) and Dominick Moody (East Carolina) are key defenders.

Pierce County at Brooks County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Veterans Stadium, Quitman

Records, rankings: Pierce County is 4-0 and No. 1 in Class 2A; Brooks County is 2-2 and No. 4 in A Division II.

Last meeting: Brooks County won 31-0 in 2017.

Things to know: Pierce County is the defending Class 2A champion. Brooks County was a Class A Division I semifinalist last year. After a 1-5 start last season, with four losses to top-10 teams from higher classes, Brooks might be called a glutton for pre-region hard knocks. The Trojans have taken two more of those this season (Thomasville, Fitzgerald). They are 6-1 all-time against Pierce, including one victory when Pierce’s quarterback was Stetson Bennett, but the latest version of Pierce is quite stronger. Caden McGatha, the reigning Class 2A offensive player of the year, is back. He threw five TD passes to five receivers in a 48-7 victory over New Hampstead last week. In 19 career starts (18-1 record), McGatha has 35 TD passes and 35 TD rushes. Brooks County, in its first season under Josh McFather, is passing more than usual. QB Junior Burrus is 78-of-129 for 955 yards and seven touchdowns, though he had three interceptions in last week’s 23-13 loss to Fitzgerald. Chris Cole Jr. has rushed for 482 yards and five touchdowns. George Lamons has 34 receptions for 476 yards and seven touchdowns.

Seckinger at Roswell

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ray Manus Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Seckinger is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 7-5A and unranked; Roswell is 3-1, 0-0 and No. 7.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Seckinger is a 24-point underdog, which seems fair, but regardless of the outcome, it feels like a coming-of-age moment for a 3-year-old Gwinnett County school that is unbeaten with four wins, three over favored opponents. The Jaguars were 3-7 against a non-region schedule last season, but 21 of 22 starters are back. This is the program’s first region game in history. Seckinger is a wing-T team that averages 233.0 yards rushing and 70.3 passing per game. Jamien Williams is the team leader in rushing (364 yards), receiving (160 yards) and touchdowns (six). Seckinger has scored three defensive touchdowns. Roswell, a two-time reigning region champion, is 3-1 while playing four Class 6A teams, including No. 2 Buford, a 52-17 loss. QB Trey Smith was GHSF Daily’s Player of the Week for his 411 total yards and five total touchdowns in a 42-35 victory over Westlake.

Westminster at Benedictine

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Savannah

Records, rankings: Westminster is 3-2 and unranked in Class 4A; Benedictine is 1-2 and No. 3 in 4A.

Last meeting: Benedictine won 27-14 in 2023.

Things to know: Westminster has lost to ranked teams Lovett and Calhoun. Benedictine has lost to nationally ranked Rabun Gap and Buford and beaten No. 5 Burke County of Class 2A 43-14. Benedictine is heavily favored, but this should be a good measure of both teams’ place in Class 4A’s pecking order. Westminster leans heavily on Michael Buhay, who has thrown for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception. He’s rushed for 169 yards. Chase Marable has five TD receptions. Typically more of a running team, Westminster is getting 68% of its total offense passing this season. Benedictine’s Stephen Cannon has thrown for 629 yards in three games. Benedictine is averaging just 97.7 rushing yards per game against its difficult schedule. Senior DE/OLB Herbert Scroggins (Miami) and junior DL Kameron Cody (uncommitted) are top-400 national prospects in their class.

