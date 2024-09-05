Class 2A: Week 4 games to watch

When, where: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Columbia is 0-2 and unranked in 2A, Douglass is 1-2 and No. 8 in 3A

Last meeting: Douglass won 6-0 in 1991.

Maxwell’s projection: Douglass by 3

Notes: This marks the first time in 33 years these schools, located just 15 minutes apart, have played. For the Eagles, it’s their third top five opponent in their first three games. They’re coming off a bye after a 35-7 loss to 6A’s No. 2 Carrollton, which was preceding by a 40-0 loss to 4A’s No. 4 Cartersville. Charles Harris leads the Eagles with 19 tackles and two sacks, and Nick Hill has a team-high 91 rushing yards on 14 carries, and the Eagles lone touchdown. The Astros are on a two-game skid after their season opening win over 3A’s No. 3 LaGrange, 18-3. Both losses came to unranked teams in higher classifications. Last week, 4A’s Mays beat them 20-19 and 6A’s Westlake won 23-7 on Aug. 23. The Astros have three senior, next-level commits in 4-star defensive back Jontae Gilbert (Georgia), 3-star offensive lineman Xavier Canales (Georgia Tech) and Elijah Hunter (Georgia State). Canales and Gilbert are also AJC preseason all-state selections.

Cook Hornets at Callaway Cavaliers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, Hogansville

Records, rankings: Cook is 2-1 and No. 8 in 2A, Callaway is 0-2 and unranked in 2A.

Last meeting: First meeting

Maxwell’s projection: Callaway by 2

Notes: These schools, both perennial 2A playoff qualifiers, have managed to avoid playing until this week. The Hornets fell three spots in the rankings from No. 5 after a 45-14 home loss to Brooks County, No. 3 in A DII. They won their opener 45-13 over A DI’s Berrien, and beaet 3A’s Bainbridge 13-10 on Aug. 23. The Hornets are led at quarterback by junior MJ Tippins, a dual-threat who had 101 yards rushing, 167 yards passing and two touchdowns in the Bainbridge win. Junior punter Brooks Moore is a preseason all-state selection. The Cavs start 0-2 for the third straight year, though they rebounded to win their region and reach the quarterfinals the past two seasons. They lost 42-7 to 4A’s Cass, now No. 8 in 4A, and 48-13 to Opelika, No. 6 in the MaxPreps Alabama 7A rankings. The Cavs have yet to take the field at full strength, with key players missing each of the first two games, and it’s unclear if all who have missed time will be ready Friday.

Bowdon Red Devils at Westside-Macon Seminoles

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bibb County Sports Complex, Macon

Records, rankings: Bowdon is 2-1 and No. 1 in A DII, Westside is unranked in 2A.

Last meeting: First meeting

Maxwell’s projection: Bowdon by 8

Notes: The Red Devils won A DII each of the past two seasons. After losing their opener to A DI’s unranked Fellowship Christian, 36-35, they beat Macon County 56-7 on Aug. 23, and A DI’s No. 8 Bremen 37-17 last week. Senior Charles Maxell III is 31 of 52 passing for 484 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions, and he’s second on the team in rushing with 236 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, behind junior Joshawia Davis (246-5-38). Senior Dylan McGrinn leads the defense with 26 tackles, five for loss, including three sacks. Their leading receiver, junior Kaiden Prothro, is a 4-star tight end with 28 offers, including Georgia. He’s one of three Browden preseason all-state selections, with senior offensive lineman Jayle’en Simons and McGrinn, a linebacker, the others. The Seminoles won their opener 26-20 over 3A’s Howard, then lost 49-0 to First Baptist Academy, No. 4 in the Maxpreps Florida A rankings, on Aug. 23, and 56-31, to 3A’s Westover. Junior quarterback James Neville is 15 of 46 passing for 369 yards and five touchdowns to one interception, and senior Kadiphius Iverson has 378 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries. Sophomore Jayden Marshall has 21 tackles and senior Courtavious Colemond has 20. Junior Kenneth Hogges has four sacks.

UPDATE: It’s being reported the venue and date for the Bowdon-Westside game have changed.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily