Class 2A: Round 2 games to watch

Records, rankings, seedings: Carver is 10-3, No. 9 and the No. 11 seed; Appling County is 8-3, No. 4 and the No. 6 seed.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Appling County by 2

Notes: The Panthers beat Shaw 36-0 in Round 1 for their fifth shutout of the season. They had four in a row to open Region 5-2A play. The Panthers can advance to their fourth quarterfinals in the last five years with a win. They’ve rebounded from last year’s 2-8 finish to clinch their fifth winning season of the last six years. They’re in the playoffs for a 12th straight year, with their best finish in 2021, when they reached the 3A championship. They beat No. 22 seed. Shaw 36-0 in Round 1 for their fifth shutout of the season. The Pirates escaped in Round 1 with a 17-12 win over No. 27 seed in game in which they were 21-point favorites. They’ve won 3-2A three years in a row and reached the second round last year. A win puts them in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years.

Stephens County Indians at Callaway Cavaliers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, Hogansville

Records, rankings: Stephens County is 7-4, unranked and the No. 14 seed; Callaway is 9-2, No. 2 and the No. 3 seed.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Callaway by 6

Notes: The Indians beat No. 19 seed North Murray 31-14 in Round 1 to reach the second round a fourth consecutive year. The last time they got past the second round was a 3A quarterfinal finish in 2005. They’ve won three in a row. The Cavaliers beat No. 30 seed Miller Grove 38-0 in Round 1, extending their win streak to nine. Quarterback Blake Harrington threw sparingly (3-for-4 passing for 24 yards) and rushsed for 164 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and Tyren Buggs had 153 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Jefferey Ellis had two interceptions and two pass breakups, and Josiah Garrett had three sacks and a forced fumble. The Cavs looking to advance to at least the quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive season. With a 2020 2A championship included in their current sting of 19 straight playoff appearances, the Cavs have established themselves as a perennial power in 2A.

Westside-Macon Seminoles at Rockmart Yellow Jackets

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Rock, Rockmart

Records, rankings: Westside is 6-5, unranked and the No. 16 seed; Rockmart is 9-2, No. 8 and the No. 1 seed.

Last meeting: Teams have never met.

Maxwell’s projection: Rockmart by 7

Notes: The Seminoles beat No. 7 Spencer 49-35 in Round 1, advancing for the first time since 2018. They last reached the quarterfinals in 2015, in 3A. They’re on a four-game win streak after starting 2-5. During that stretch, they played ranked opponents four weeks in a row, losing to A Division II’s top-ranked Bowdon, and 2-2A rivals No. 2 Morgan County and No. 6 Callaway, but beating A Division I’s No. 4 Lamar County. The Yellow Jackets, last year’s runners-up in 2A, are looking for a third consecutive quarterfinals appearance. In 7-2A, they won their eighth consecutive region championship. They’re on a nine-game win streak, all against unranked region opponents until they beat No. 32 Redan 30-6 in Round 1.

