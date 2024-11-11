High School Sports
High School Sports

Class 2A playoff predictions

Hapeville Charter tops Callaway for state title
ajc.com

Adam Krohn

Adam Krohn

(Adam Krohn)
By
33 minutes ago

The first round of the Class 2A playoffs kicks off Friday, with the championship 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here are the final rankings before a champion is crowned. Below are this year’s playoff predictions.

ajc.com

Predictions by Adam Krohn

icon to expand image

Predictions by Adam Krohn

According to the future, the Hapeville Charter Hornets win their second title for a program that debuted in 2011, their other title coming when they won Class 2A in 2017. The Hornets started 0-2 and 1-3, losing to Lee County, Cartersville and Westlake before closing the season on a 6-0 run, all against 5-2A opponents, including a 15-12 win over Carver-Atlanta last week for the region championship.

The new playoff format means all the private schools in 2A leave for the 3A-A Private playoffs, and Region 8 champions Prince Avenue Christian, North Cobb Christian, Hebron Christian, Lovett and Holy Innocents’ all branch off for that tournament.

As a result, teams in the 2A tournament are no longer seeded by region. That creates some interesting first-round matchups, including Spencer-Westside (Macon), Sumter County-Union County, Laney-South Atlanta, Ringgold-Hart County and North Murray-Stephens County. However, Crisp County and Appling County, both of Region 3, meet in Round 1 in a less-than-ideal consequence of the new format.

On Thursday, some of the aforementioned Round 1 matchups will be previewed.

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA football highlights: No. 1 Appling County loses; Hapeville among 5 clinching titles
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Eight champions determined in Class 3A, more work remains for lower playoff seeds
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 13 primer and PSR seeding breakdown
Placeholder Image

Class 2A: Week 13 games to watch
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz

Football coaches step down at Central Gwinnett, Etowah, Alpharetta, Lithia Springs1h ago
How the top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in a light Week 13
Q&A: New Hampstead QB discusses his game, recruiting and being top regular-season passer
Featured
Placeholder Image

Ben Gray

43rd Georgia Veterans Day Parade brings out patriotism, unity
A Cobb student warned friends about a shooting threat. He was expelled for it
Saints hold on to defeat Falcons, 20-17