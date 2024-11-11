Class 2A playoff predictions

The first round of the Class 2A playoffs kicks off Friday, with the championship 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here are the final rankings before a champion is crowned. Below are this year’s playoff predictions.

According to the future, the Hapeville Charter Hornets win their second title for a program that debuted in 2011, their other title coming when they won Class 2A in 2017. The Hornets started 0-2 and 1-3, losing to Lee County, Cartersville and Westlake before closing the season on a 6-0 run, all against 5-2A opponents, including a 15-12 win over Carver-Atlanta last week for the region championship.