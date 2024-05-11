Sports

Buford finds OT victory against Suwanee Lambert

By Sports Bot
40 minutes ago

Buford used overtime to slip past Suwanee Lambert 14-13 in Georgia boys lacrosse on May 10.

In recent action on April 30, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Marietta.

