Suwanee Lambert scores early, pulls away from Marietta

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
37 minutes ago

Suwanee Lambert left no doubt in recording a 14-1 win over Marietta for a Georgia boys lacrosse victory on April 30.

Suwanee Lambert jumped in front of Marietta 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns fought to a 12-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Suwanee Lambert roared to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

