Suwanee Lambert scores early, pulls away from Marietta

Suwanee Lambert left no doubt in recording a 14-1 win over Marietta for a Georgia boys lacrosse victory on April 30.
Suwanee Lambert jumped in front of Marietta 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Longhorns fought to a 12-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.
Suwanee Lambert roared to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
