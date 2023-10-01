Boys Football Roundup – September 30, 2023

Augusta Butler dominates Augusta Glenn Hills in convincing showing

Augusta Butler dominated Augusta Glenn Hills 40-8 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 30.

The last time Augusta Glenn Hills and Augusta Butler played in a 30-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Augusta Glenn Hills faced off against Augusta Westside and Augusta Butler took on Augusta Lucy C Laney on Sept. 22 at Augusta Butler High School.

Douglasville Douglas County defense stifles Douglasville New Manchester

Defense dominated as Douglasville Douglas County pitched a 50-0 shutout of Douglasville New Manchester in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 30.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Fairburn Langston Hughes.

Griffin Spalding allows no points against Griffin

Griffin Spalding’s defense throttled Griffin, resulting in a 41-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Griffin High on Sept. 30.

The last time Griffin Spalding and Griffin played in a 32-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Griffin faced off against Dexter West Laurens.

