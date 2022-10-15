Augusta Glenn Hills unloads on Augusta Butler

It would have taken a herculean effort for Augusta Butler to claim this one, and Augusta Glenn Hills wouldn’t allow that in a 30-7 decision at Augusta Butler High on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Spartans and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.
Augusta Glenn Hills took control in the third quarter with a 16-0 advantage over Augusta Butler.
The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.
