Boys Basketball Roundup – January 6, 2024

Decatur Southwest Dekalb scored early and often to roll over Stone Mountain 77-15 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, Decatur Southwest Dekalb and Stone Mountain faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Stone Mountain High School.

Douglasville Chapel Hill prevails over College Park Banneker

Douglasville Chapel Hill scored early and often to roll over College Park Banneker 75-47 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Fitzgerald overwhelms Rochelle Wilcox County

Fitzgerald raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-43 win over Rochelle Wilcox County on Jan. 6 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Hartwell Hart County squeezes past Athens Clarke Central

Hartwell Hart County posted a narrow 71-66 win over Athens Clarke Central at Athens Clarke Central High on Jan. 6 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Martinez Augusta Christian squeezes past Charleston First Baptist

Martinez Augusta Christian posted a narrow 70-67 win over Charleston First Baptist in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Milledgeville Baldwin posts win at Sandersville Washington County’s expense

Milledgeville Baldwin knocked off Sandersville Washington County 61-42 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 23, Milledgeville Baldwin squared off with Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in a basketball game.

Rockmart claims tight victory against Cartersville

Rockmart topped Cartersville 95-89 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cartersville faced off against Rome Armuchee and Rockmart took on Cedartown on Dec. 30 at Cedartown High School.

Savannah Islands records thin win against Metter

Savannah Islands topped Metter 49-44 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Metter High on Jan. 6.

Recently on Jan. 2, Savannah Islands squared off with Bluffton in a basketball game.

Savannah Woodville – Tompkins claims victory against Rowesville Bethune-Bowman

Savannah Woodville – Tompkins eventually beat Rowesville Bethune-Bowman 61-47 on Jan. 6 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Statesboro outlasts Swainsboro

Statesboro notched a win against Swainsboro 55-43 at Statesboro High on Jan. 6 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Statesboro faced off against Portal and Swainsboro took on Guyton South Effingham on Dec. 30 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

Toccoa Stephens County escapes Elberton Elbert County in thin win

Toccoa Stephens County posted a narrow 51-47 win over Elberton Elbert County in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 6.

Last season, Toccoa Stephens County and Elberton Elbert County faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Toccoa Stephens County High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Elberton Elbert County squared off with Easley in a basketball game.

Toccoa Stephens County posts win at Tiger Rabun County’s expense

Toccoa Stephens County knocked off Tiger Rabun County 65-55 on Jan. 6 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

