Boys Basketball Roundup – January 29, 2024

Rome Model narrowly defeats Rome Unity Christian

Rome Model knocked off Rome Unity Christian 80-62 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 29.

The first quarter gave Rome Model an 18-11 lead over Rome Unity Christian.

The Blue Devils registered a 36-29 advantage at half over the Lions.

Rome Model jumped to a 58-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 22-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Stockbridge dominates Atlanta Pace

Stockbridge scored early and often to roll over Atlanta Pace 81-49 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

