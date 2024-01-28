Boys Basketball Roundup – January 27, 2024

Recently on Jan. 22, Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian squared off with Savannah Bethesda in a basketball game.

Carrollton grinds out close victory over Fairburn Langston Hughes

Carrollton finally found a way to top Fairburn Langston Hughes 41-40 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Fayetteville Whitewater secures a win over Atlanta North Clayton

Fayetteville Whitewater collected a solid win over Atlanta North Clayton in a 62-49 verdict in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Newnan Heritage takes advantage of early margin to defeat Douglasville Heirway Christian

Newnan Heritage scored early and often in an 86-42 win over Douglasville Heirway Christian during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Recently on Jan. 23, Newnan Heritage squared off with Fayetteville St. Mary’s in a basketball game.

Statesboro secures a win over Swainsboro

Statesboro grabbed a 61-48 victory at the expense of Swainsboro in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Recently on Jan. 20, Statesboro squared off with Waycross Ware County in a basketball game.

Stone Mountain Stephenson earns stressful win over Lithonia Miller Grove

Stone Mountain Stephenson topped Lithonia Miller Grove 58-56 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Last time Stone Mountain Stephenson and Lithonia Miller Grove played in a 35-31 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Tyrone Sandy Creek dominates Marietta Osborne in convincing showing

Tyrone Sandy Creek dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-52 win over Marietta Osborne in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Tyrone Sandy Creek faced off against Fayetteville Fayette County.

Valdosta earns narrow win over Valdosta Lowndes

Valdosta posted a narrow 50-47 win over Valdosta Lowndes in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Valdosta Lowndes faced off against Richmond Hill.

West Columbia Gray Collegiate collects victory over Dacula Hebron Christian

West Columbia Gray Collegiate handed Dacula Hebron Christian a tough 72-58 loss at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy on Jan. 27 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 19, Dacula Hebron Christian squared off with Carnesville Franklin County in a basketball game.

