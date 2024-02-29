Boys Basketball Roundup – February 28, 2024

Albany Dougherty slips past Atlanta Douglass

Albany Dougherty finally found a way to top Atlanta Douglass 71-64 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 28.

Recently on Feb. 24, Atlanta Douglass squared off with Dawsonville Dawson County in a basketball game.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal narrowly defeats Fayetteville Whitewater

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal grabbed a 63-49 victory at the expense of Fayetteville Whitewater in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Fayetteville Whitewater faced off against Fayetteville Fayette County.

Atlanta Woodward Academy escapes close call with Douglasville Douglas County

Atlanta Woodward Academy topped Douglasville Douglas County 51-42 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Atlanta Woodward Academy faced off against Conyers Rockdale County.

Augusta Butler escapes close call with South Atlanta

Augusta Butler finally found a way to top South Atlanta 51-47 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at South Atlanta High on Feb. 28.

Recently on Feb. 16, South Atlanta squared off with Kennesaw North Cobb Christian in a basketball game.

Bogart North Oconee dominates Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Bogart North Oconee earned a convincing 78-58 win over Bloomingdale New Hampstead in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.

Douglasville Alexander outlasts Grovetown

Douglasville Alexander eventually beat Grovetown 62-47 on Feb. 28 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Douglasville Alexander faced off against Gainesville and Grovetown took on Evans on Feb. 16 at Evans High School.

Grundy Mountain Mission routs Buford Georgia Force

It was a tough night for Buford Georgia Force which was overmatched by Grundy Mountain Mission in this 85-62 verdict.

Jonesboro overcomes Fairburn Langston Hughes

Jonesboro handed Fairburn Langston Hughes a tough 62-51 loss in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 28.

Lyons Toombs County takes down Athens

It was a tough night for Athens which was overmatched by Lyons Toombs County in this 67-41 verdict.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Athens faced off against Blairsville Union County.

Milton secures a win over Mableton Pebblebrook

Milton notched a win against Mableton Pebblebrook 79-65 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 28.

Newnan Heritage posts win at St. Simons Island Frederica’s expense

Newnan Heritage notched a win against St. Simons Island Frederica 60-50 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Newnan Heritage on Feb. 28.

Newnan Heritage opened with a 13-9 advantage over St. Simons Island Frederica through the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a thin 29-18 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 45-34.

The Knights rallied with a 16-15 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hawks prevailed.

Recently on Feb. 16, Newnan Heritage squared off with Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli in a basketball game.

Warrenton Warren County tops Portal in extra frame

Warrenton Warren County topped Portal in a 76-74 overtime thriller on Feb. 28 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Portal faced off against Blakely Early County.

