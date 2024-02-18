Sports

Athens exhales after close call with Blairsville Union County

By Sports Bot
39 minutes ago

Athens finally found a way to top Blairsville Union County 63-61 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

Recently on Feb. 2, Athens squared off with Homer Banks County in a basketball game.

