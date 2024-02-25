Atlanta Douglass dominates Dawsonville Dawson County

Atlanta Douglass left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Dawsonville Dawson County from start to finish for a 79-42 victory in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 24.
The first quarter gave Atlanta Douglass a 21-6 lead over Dawsonville Dawson County.
The Astros opened a giant 49-22 gap over the Tigers at halftime.
Atlanta Douglass roared to a 79-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers outpointed the Astros 9-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
