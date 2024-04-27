Sports

Marietta Walker outlasts Rome Model

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
35 minutes ago

Marietta Walker notched a win against Rome Model 6-3 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 26.

Recently on April 20, Marietta Walker squared off with Atlanta Drew Charter in a baseball game.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After first day of police clashes, Emory protests see peaceful second day

Credit: TNS

OPINION
MURPHY: Where can Jewish students feel safe? They’re running out of options

Credit: Ben Gray

Delta CEO Ed Bastian saw his compensation rise to $34 million last year

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATIONS
Court allows troubled Georgia assisted living facility to remain open

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATIONS
Court allows troubled Georgia assisted living facility to remain open

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Perry rallies to rock Brooklet Southeast Bulloch
35m ago
Marietta Pope rides to cruise-control win over Acworth Allatoona
36m ago
LaGrange Troup County shuts out Columbus Shaw
36m ago
Featured

Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral
He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.