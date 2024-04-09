Boys Baseball Roundup – April 8, 2024

Alpharetta Denmark squeezes past Cumming South Forsyth

Alpharetta Denmark finally found a way to top Cumming South Forsyth 4-3 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 8.

In recent action on April 4, Cumming South Forsyth faced off against Macon First Presbyterian Day and Alpharetta Denmark took on Milton on March 27 at Milton High School.

Brunswick Glynn allows no points against Brunswick

A suffocating defense helped Brunswick Glynn handle Brunswick 3-0 on April 8 in Georgia baseball.

Recently on April 1, Brunswick Glynn squared off with Guyton South Effingham in a baseball game.

Commerce East Jackson records thin win against Blairsville Union County

Commerce East Jackson finally found a way to top Blairsville Union County 7-5 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 8.

Recently on March 27, Commerce East Jackson squared off with Homer Banks County in a baseball game.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff grinds out close victory over Gainesville Chestatee

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff finally found a way to top Gainesville Chestatee 5-4 during this Georgia baseball game on April 8.

In recent action on March 27, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth.

Greensboro Lake Oconee overwhelms Lincolnton Lincoln County

Greensboro Lake Oconee rolled past Lincolnton Lincoln County for a comfortable 10-3 victory in Georgia high school baseball on April 8.

In recent action on March 25, Greensboro Lake Oconee faced off against Hiawassee Towns County.

Hoschton Mill Creek defeats Lawrenceville Mountain View

Hoschton Mill Creek dismissed Lawrenceville Mountain View by a 7-2 count in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 8.

Recently on March 30, Hoschton Mill Creek squared off with Loganville Grayson in a baseball game.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian allows no points against South Atlanta

Defense dominated as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pitched an 18-0 shutout of South Atlanta at South Atlanta High on April 8 in Georgia baseball action.

Marietta Dominion Christian barely beats Kennesaw Mountain

Marietta Dominion Christian finally found a way to top Kennesaw Mountain 7-6 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 8.

