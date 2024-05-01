Boys Baseball Roundup – April 30, 2024

Greensboro Lake Oconee handed Dalton Christian Heritage a tough 7-3 loss in Georgia high school baseball on April 30.

In recent action on April 23, Dalton Christian Heritage faced off against Butler Taylor County.

Lakeland Lanier County earns solid win over Baconton Community Charter

Lakeland Lanier County handed Baconton Community Charter a tough 10-6 loss for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Baconton Community Charter High on April 30.

Recently on April 16, Lakeland Lanier County squared off with Pearson Atkinson County in a baseball game.

