Boys Baseball Roundup – April 3, 2024

Gainesville East Forsyth overpowers Gainesville East Hall in thorough fashion

Gainesville East Forsyth rolled past Gainesville East Hall for a comfortable 17-2 victory in Georgia high school baseball on April 3.

Recently on March 27, Gainesville East Forsyth squared off with Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in a baseball game.

Gibson Glascock Consolidated allows no points against Irwinton Wilkinson County

A suffocating defense helped Gibson Glascock Consolidated handle Irwinton Wilkinson County 7-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 3.

In recent action on March 28, Irwinton Wilkinson County faced off against Milledgeville Baldwin and Gibson Glascock Consolidated took on Monticello Jasper County on March 20 at Gibson Glascock County Consolidated School.

Millen Jenkins County overcomes Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Millen Jenkins County knocked off Mt. Vernon Montgomery County 9-5 in Georgia high school baseball action on April 3.

Recently on March 29, Mt Vernon Montgomery County squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a baseball game.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge sprints past Thomasville Thomas County

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge notched a win against Thomasville Thomas County 5-2 in Georgia high school baseball on April 3.

In recent action on March 29, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Leesburg Lee County and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge took on Lilburn Berkmar on March 27 at Lilburn Berkmar High School.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute tops Portal

Twin City Emanuel County Institute controlled the action to earn an impressive 11-1 win against Portal in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 3.

White Cass edges past Athens in tough test

White Cass posted a narrow 3-1 win over Athens in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 3.

