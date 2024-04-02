Boys Baseball Roundup – April 1, 2024

Columbus Jordan overwhelms Macon Northeast

Columbus Jordan’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Macon Northeast 10-4 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 1.

In recent action on March 21, Columbus Jordan faced off against Macon Rutland.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe escapes Rossville Ridgeland in thin win

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe finally found a way to top Rossville Ridgeland 4-3 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Rossville Ridgeland High on April 1.

In recent action on March 21, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Adairsville.

Gainesville East Forsyth shuts out Gainesville East Hall

Gainesville East Forsyth’s defense throttled Gainesville East Hall, resulting in a 10-0 shutout at Gainesville East Hall High on April 1 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on March 27, Gainesville East Forsyth squared off with Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in a baseball game.

Gibson Glascock Consolidated slips past Wrightsville Johnson County

Gibson Glascock Consolidated topped Wrightsville Johnson County 2-1 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school baseball on April 1.

In recent action on March 21, Wrightsville Johnson County faced off against Irwinton Wilkinson County and Gibson Glascock Consolidated took on Monticello Jasper County on March 20 at Gibson Glascock County Consolidated School.

Guyton South Effingham earns stressful win over Brunswick Glynn

Guyton South Effingham finally found a way to top Brunswick Glynn 6-5 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Brunswick Glynn Academy on April 1.

Recently on March 26, Brunswick Glynn squared off with Savannah Country Day in a baseball game.

Hoschton Jackson County allows no points against Snellville Shiloh

Hoschton Jackson County’s defense throttled Snellville Shiloh, resulting in a 15-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 1.

In recent action on March 28, Hoschton Jackson County faced off against Winder Apalachee.

Loganville Grayson edges past Buford in tough test

Loganville Grayson posted a narrow 5-3 win over Buford for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 1.

Ludowici Long County routs Pembroke Bryan County

Ludowici Long County handled Pembroke Bryan County 10-3 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 1.

Macon Rutland defense stifles Columbus Kendrick

Macon Rutland’s defense throttled Columbus Kendrick, resulting in a 20-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 1.

In recent action on March 18, Columbus Kendrick faced off against Manchester and Macon Rutland took on Columbus Jordan on March 21 at Macon Rutland High School.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute overwhelms Portal

Twin City Emanuel County Institute raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 14-4 win over Portal in Georgia high school baseball action on April 1.

Recently on March 19, Twin City Emanuel County Institute squared off with Millen Jenkins County in a baseball game.

