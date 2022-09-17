Hartwell Hart County smashes through Alpharetta St. Francis

Hartwell Hart County offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Alpharetta St. Francis during this 31-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Hartwell Hart County and Alpharetta St. Francis were engaged in a huge affair at 24-7 as the fourth quarter started.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
