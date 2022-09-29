Hinesville Liberty County blanks Garden City Groves in shutout performance

Hinesville Liberty County’s defense served a delicious donut while discarding Garden City Groves 34-0 in Georgia high school football on September 28.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.
Hinesville Liberty County took control in the third quarter with a 20-0 advantage over Garden City Groves.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
