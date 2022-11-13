BreakingNews
Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Marietta Kell over Lithia Springs

Marietta Kell grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 38-22 win over Lithia Springs.

Marietta Kell drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lithia Springs after the first quarter.

The Lions showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 24-14.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Lithia Springs made it 31-22.

There was no room for doubt as the Longhorns added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

