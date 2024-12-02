High School Sports
Greene County coach steps down with 24-10 record in 3 seasons

ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz

By
46 minutes ago

Greene County football coach Terrance Banks won’t return to his position next season after three straight winning seasons. Banks sent a message to parents and supporters Monday announcing the news.

“To the current and former football players of Greene County High School, I want to start with I Love You, because we always start there,’' Banks wrote. “I am proud of all the things we accomplished over the last three years.”

The accomplishments include three playoff berths and a 24-10 record at a school that was 7-22 in the three seasons prior.

“There will be a new leader,’’ he added. “But I just wanted to tell you thanks for an amazing three years and helping me achieve my dream of being a head coach of the GCHS Tigers.”

The 2023 team featured defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, who is committed to Florida State, and safety Steve Miller, who is committed to Southern Cal. The Tigers finished 8-3 and lost to third-ranked Irwin County 42-7 in the first round.

Banks said he would remain at the school as a teacher through the academic year.

Banks also was head coach at Meadowcreek, Tri-Cities and Newton in metro Atlanta.

