Greene County coach steps down with 24-10 record in 3 seasons

Greene County football coach Terrance Banks won’t return to his position next season after three straight winning seasons. Banks sent a message to parents and supporters Monday announcing the news.

“To the current and former football players of Greene County High School, I want to start with I Love You, because we always start there,’' Banks wrote. “I am proud of all the things we accomplished over the last three years.”

The accomplishments include three playoff berths and a 24-10 record at a school that was 7-22 in the three seasons prior.