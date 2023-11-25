Atlanta Woodward Academy holds off Gainesville

Atlanta Woodward Academy topped Gainesville 20-17 in a tough tilt at Atlanta Woodward Academy on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.
Tough to find an edge early, Atlanta Woodward Academy and Gainesville fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Red Elephants moved ahead by earning a 17-7 advantage over the War Eagles at the end of the second quarter.
Atlanta Woodward Academy broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-17 lead over Gainesville.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 10, Atlanta Woodward Academy faced off against Evans and Gainesville took on Douglasville South Paulding on Nov. 10 at Gainesville High School.
