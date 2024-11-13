All-region teams: Lowndes, Valdosta seniors named co-players of the year in 1-6A

Here is the all-region team for 1-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Co-player of the year: Marvis Parrish, Lowndes, Sr.
Co-player of the year: Todd Robinson, Valdosta, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: Elyiss Williams, Camden County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: Lee Johnson, Richmond Hill, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: Brett Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: David Coleman, Camden County, Jr.
Coach of the year: Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County
First-team offense
QB - Parks Riendeau, Camden County, Jr.
QB - Jayce Johnson, Lowndes, So.
RB - Josh Troupe, Richmond Hill, Sr.
RB - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta, So.
RB - Jae Lamar, Colquitt County, Jr.
RB - Day’Shawn Brown, Colquitt County, Sr.
TE - Aidan Sefa, Lowndes, Sr.
TE - Colton Sanchez, Richmond Hill, Sr.
OL - Ben Corhei, Lowndes, Jr.
OL - Abram Eisenhower, Lowndes, So.
OL - Matt Dillon, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Khalil Collins, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Casey Scott, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Zach Taylor, Camden County, Sr.
OL - Simeon Roundtree, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Hookipaaloha Naki, Richmond Hill, Sr.
OL - Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill, Sr.
WR - Sean Green, Camden County, So.
WR - Jaylin Carter, Lowndes, Sr.
WR - Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County, So.
WR - Prince Jean, Valdosta, Jr.
PK - Aiden Andrews, Lowndes, Jr.
First-team defense
DL - Marcus Williams, Valdosta, Sr.
DL - Jimyll Lundy, Valdosta, Jr.
DL - Kaleb Barron, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Montel Hundley, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Amari Wilson, Colquitt County, Sr.
DL - Jartavius Flounoy, Colquitt County, Sr.
ILB - Zamarion Williams, Valdosta, Jr.
ILB - Tremaine Johnson, Valdosta, Jr.
ILB - Lorenzo Muneton, Lowndes, Sr.
ILB - Xavier Brown, Camden County, Jr.
OLB - Kobi Brown, Valdosta, Sr.
OLB - Wayne Austell, Camden County, Sr.
OLB - Jayden Stallworth, Lowndes, Sr.
OLB - Landen Wright, Lowndes, Sr.
CB - Ethan Jackson, Lowndes, Sr.
CB - Jah’Boris Fuller, Colquitt County, Sr.
CB - Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill, Sr.
CB - Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Jr.
S - Jaden Nelson, Tift County, Sr.
S - Cam Brown, Valdosta, Sr.
S - Tre Thomas, Lowndes, Sr.
S - Ja’maric Daley, Camden County, Sr.
S - Alfonso McNeil, Colquitt County, Jr.
P - Sam Miller, Colquitt County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Damieon Dixon, Tift County, So.
RB - Jordan Hardy, Camden County, Sr.
RB - Aalim Brown, Lowndes, Sr.
RB - Kamari Holloman, Tift County, Jr.
TE - Kaden Lawson, Tift County, Jr.
OL - Eli Moore, Lowndes, Jr.
OL - Anthony Green, Camden County, Sr.
OL - Ashton Beaufort, Valdosta, Sr.
OL - Camron Jackson, Richmond Hill, Sr.
OL - Brody Miller, Richmond Hill, Sr.
OL - Ogunlana Nuga, Tift County, Jr.
WR - Malik Walker, Colquitt County, Jr.
WR - Eli Lewis, Valdosta, Sr.
WR - Eldemetrius Hunter, Valdosta, Jr.
PK - Noah McCullars, Camden County, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Cnardarian Walker, Tift County, Sr.
DL - Malaki Mowan, Camden County, Sr.
DL - Tad Christman, Richmond Hill, Sr.
ILB - Ra’Quavian Kinsey, Colquitt County, Sr.
ILB - Danny Freeman, Tift County, Sr.
ILB - Gabriel Bauman, Richmond Hill, Sr.
OLB - Javaris Daley, Camden County, Sr.
OLB - Shurrod Rich, Tift County, Jr.
OLB - McKenzie Graham, Tift County, So.
CB - K.J. Massey, Lowndes, Sr.
CB - Royal Scott, Tift County, Jr.
CB - Ry’Sheed Fuller, Colquitt County, Jr.
CB - Tres Ellison, Valdosta, Jr.
S - Jamarcus Parrish, Lowndes, Sr.
S - Aiden Grant, Richmond Hill, Sr.
S - Seth Brown, Valdosta, Jr.
S - Khalil Mollay, Valdosta, Sr.
P - John Clelland, Camden County, Sr.
Honorable mention: QB - Kirk Scott, Richmond Hill. RB - Antwan Williams, Camden County; Davieon Dixon, Tift County; Desmond Frazier, Lowndes. TE - Josh Locklear, Camden County; Alexis Barge, Colquitt County. OL - Tazio Rosso, Camden County; David Turner, Camden County; Jaquan Roberts, Valdosta; Jah’Khias Neloms, Valdosta; Austin Spray, Valdosta; Jakari Byrd, Colquitt County; Billy Meadows, Richmond Hill. WR - John Stamos, Camden County; Vandorian Simmons, Tift County; Ramsey Dennis Jr., Colquitt County. DL - Daquan Edwards, Camden County; Jacaryous Holzendorf, Camden County; Jerome Roundtree, Camden County; Corey Howard, Valdosta; Stacey Lambright, Colquitt County; Malik Reddick, Lowndes; Juwan Harvey. Richmond Hill; LB - Kingston Melton, Camden County; Matthew Layfield, Tift County. DB - Will Johnson, Camden County; Roddriek Carter, Colquitt County. LS - Chason Glenn, Colquitt County
