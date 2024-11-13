High School Sports
All-region teams: Lowndes, Valdosta seniors named co-players of the year in 1-6A

Valdosta’s quarterback, Todd Robinson, makes a pass during the Valdosta at South Gwinnett football game in Gwinnett on September 13, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Co-player of the year: Marvis Parrish, Lowndes, Sr.

Co-player of the year: Todd Robinson, Valdosta, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: Elyiss Williams, Camden County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: Lee Johnson, Richmond Hill, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: Brett Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: David Coleman, Camden County, Jr.

Coach of the year: Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County

First-team offense

QB - Parks Riendeau, Camden County, Jr.

QB - Jayce Johnson, Lowndes, So.

RB - Josh Troupe, Richmond Hill, Sr.

RB - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta, So.

RB - Jae Lamar, Colquitt County, Jr.

RB - Day’Shawn Brown, Colquitt County, Sr.

TE - Aidan Sefa, Lowndes, Sr.

TE - Colton Sanchez, Richmond Hill, Sr.

OL - Ben Corhei, Lowndes, Jr.

OL - Abram Eisenhower, Lowndes, So.

OL - Matt Dillon, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - Khalil Collins, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - Casey Scott, Colquitt County, Sr.

OL - Zach Taylor, Camden County, Sr.

OL - Simeon Roundtree, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Hookipaaloha Naki, Richmond Hill, Sr.

OL - Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill, Sr.

WR - Sean Green, Camden County, So.

WR - Jaylin Carter, Lowndes, Sr.

WR - Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County, So.

WR - Prince Jean, Valdosta, Jr.

PK - Aiden Andrews, Lowndes, Jr.

First-team defense

DL - Marcus Williams, Valdosta, Sr.

DL - Jimyll Lundy, Valdosta, Jr.

DL - Kaleb Barron, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - Montel Hundley, Lowndes, Sr.

DL - Amari Wilson, Colquitt County, Sr.

DL - Jartavius Flounoy, Colquitt County, Sr.

ILB - Zamarion Williams, Valdosta, Jr.

ILB - Tremaine Johnson, Valdosta, Jr.

ILB - Lorenzo Muneton, Lowndes, Sr.

ILB - Xavier Brown, Camden County, Jr.

OLB - Kobi Brown, Valdosta, Sr.

OLB - Wayne Austell, Camden County, Sr.

OLB - Jayden Stallworth, Lowndes, Sr.

OLB - Landen Wright, Lowndes, Sr.

CB - Ethan Jackson, Lowndes, Sr.

CB - Jah’Boris Fuller, Colquitt County, Sr.

CB - Caleb Easterling, Richmond Hill, Sr.

CB - Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Jr.

S - Jaden Nelson, Tift County, Sr.

S - Cam Brown, Valdosta, Sr.

S - Tre Thomas, Lowndes, Sr.

S - Ja’maric Daley, Camden County, Sr.

S - Alfonso McNeil, Colquitt County, Jr.

P - Sam Miller, Colquitt County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Damieon Dixon, Tift County, So.

RB - Jordan Hardy, Camden County, Sr.

RB - Aalim Brown, Lowndes, Sr.

RB - Kamari Holloman, Tift County, Jr.

TE - Kaden Lawson, Tift County, Jr.

OL - Eli Moore, Lowndes, Jr.

OL - Anthony Green, Camden County, Sr.

OL - Ashton Beaufort, Valdosta, Sr.

OL - Camron Jackson, Richmond Hill, Sr.

OL - Brody Miller, Richmond Hill, Sr.

OL - Ogunlana Nuga, Tift County, Jr.

WR - Malik Walker, Colquitt County, Jr.

WR - Eli Lewis, Valdosta, Sr.

WR - Eldemetrius Hunter, Valdosta, Jr.

PK - Noah McCullars, Camden County, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Cnardarian Walker, Tift County, Sr.

DL - Malaki Mowan, Camden County, Sr.

DL - Tad Christman, Richmond Hill, Sr.

ILB - Ra’Quavian Kinsey, Colquitt County, Sr.

ILB - Danny Freeman, Tift County, Sr.

ILB - Gabriel Bauman, Richmond Hill, Sr.

OLB - Javaris Daley, Camden County, Sr.

OLB - Shurrod Rich, Tift County, Jr.

OLB - McKenzie Graham, Tift County, So.

CB - K.J. Massey, Lowndes, Sr.

CB - Royal Scott, Tift County, Jr.

CB - Ry’Sheed Fuller, Colquitt County, Jr.

CB - Tres Ellison, Valdosta, Jr.

S - Jamarcus Parrish, Lowndes, Sr.

S - Aiden Grant, Richmond Hill, Sr.

S - Seth Brown, Valdosta, Jr.

S - Khalil Mollay, Valdosta, Sr.

P - John Clelland, Camden County, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB - Kirk Scott, Richmond Hill. RB - Antwan Williams, Camden County; Davieon Dixon, Tift County; Desmond Frazier, Lowndes. TE - Josh Locklear, Camden County; Alexis Barge, Colquitt County. OL - Tazio Rosso, Camden County; David Turner, Camden County; Jaquan Roberts, Valdosta; Jah’Khias Neloms, Valdosta; Austin Spray, Valdosta; Jakari Byrd, Colquitt County; Billy Meadows, Richmond Hill. WR - John Stamos, Camden County; Vandorian Simmons, Tift County; Ramsey Dennis Jr., Colquitt County. DL - Daquan Edwards, Camden County; Jacaryous Holzendorf, Camden County; Jerome Roundtree, Camden County; Corey Howard, Valdosta; Stacey Lambright, Colquitt County; Malik Reddick, Lowndes; Juwan Harvey. Richmond Hill; LB - Kingston Melton, Camden County; Matthew Layfield, Tift County. DB - Will Johnson, Camden County; Roddriek Carter, Colquitt County. LS - Chason Glenn, Colquitt County

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

