4 Questions with Central-Carrollton head coach Umbrah Brown

Today’s interviewee is Central (Carrollton) coach Umbrah Brown, whose 5-1 team travels to unbeaten Starr’s Mill for a Friday night game that will decide first place in Region 3-4A. This is the first time these schools have been in the same region, but they met in last year’s Class 4A quarterfinals. Starr’s Mill won 35-29 on a Hail Mary pass on the final play. Central is 17-2 in two seasons under Brown, a Central alumnus. The 2023 team won the Lions’ first region title since 2014.
1. Hate to make you relive it, but wow, what a great game that you and Starr’s Mill had last year. What are your memories of it, and how does it affect this year’s game? It’s a new game, but surely it’s at least in the back of people’s minds. “It was an awesome atmosphere last year, and Starr’s Mill will always be well-coached and play hard. But you are correct in that it is a new year, and that game has no bearing on this year’s game, good or bad. Our kids and coaches are excited to play the game because it’s the next game, which is the only game that matters. We learned a lot from that game last year. We learned to play every play as if it has a life of its own. It’s ‘Every Play Lives and Dies.’”
2. How does this year’s team compare to last year’s? How are you different? “This year’s team has built off of last year’s leadership. We have a few more seniors than we did, so we are more experienced in some areas than we were a year ago. This group is resilient, and they love each other, which isn’t very different from last year’s team.”
3. Junior running back Jonaz Walton, a four-star recruit, is probably the best known of many good players that you have. How would you describe his skill set and talents to those who have not seen him play? “Strong kid who understands the game of football. Jonaz has a good combination of speed and size, which is what you want in a good back. He is also a great teammate and takes care of his business in the classroom. He has a 4.0 GPA.”
4. Two-part question here. Central High and nearby West Georgia are your alma maters. What’s it like coaching where you grew up, and what do you make of West Georgia’s legacy with more than 30 GHSA head coaches having attended there? “The coaching tree from West Georgia alumni is pretty impressive when you really start to look at it. I’m just trying to do my part and find ways to make the Carrollton community better. We have tremendous support from all around this town. As far as why there are so many West Georgia alumni who coach in the state of Georgia, I think it goes back to the quality of coaches who have come through that program/school and the amount of quality players who have played.” [On a related note, the coach who restarted West Georgia’s football program in 1980, Bobby Pate, passed away last week. He led the team to the NCAA Division III championship in 1982 and later coached Hart County for 10 seasons.]
