3A-A private semifinals: Prince Avenue Christian, Hebron Christian could rematch with wins

Records, rankings, seedings: North Cobb Christian is 11-1, No. 7 and the 8 seed; Prince Avenue Christian is 9-3, No. 2 and the 5 seed.

Last meeting: Prince Avenue Christian won 48-20 in the 2018 A quarterfinals.

Maxwell’s projection: Prince Avenue Christian by 21

Notes: The Eagles are in the semifinals for the first time in a program that dates to 2007. Their previous best finish was the A quarterfinals in 2018. It’s their third double-digit win season, and they’ve reached the playoffs seven years running. Their only loss was 24-21 to Rockmart in what decided the 7-2A championship. Rockmart was ranked No. 6 and is in the 2A semifinals. The Eagles beat 2A’s No. 10 Ringgold to capture second place. In the playoffs, they beat two A-DII schools, opening with 9-seed Whitefield Academy 40-6, then last week, toppling top-ranked, 1-seeded and undefeated Savannah Christian 30-27. Prince Avenue Christian is seeking a third straight championship after winning A-DII the last two years. They also won A-Private in 2020. Other semifinals appearances inlcude 2021, 2015-2018, 2011 and 2012. The program debuted in 2005. They won their fifth straight region championship, taking 8-2A with a 34-31 win over No. 3 Hebron Christian in the regular season finale. In the playoffs, they beat 21 seed Providence Christian 62-14, then No. 6 Calvary Day 61-39 last week. A Wolverines win could set up rematch with Hebron Christian, should it beat Fellowship Christian.

Hebron Christian Lions at Fellowship Christian Paladins

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Paladin Field, Roswell

Records, rankings: Hebron Christian is 10-2, No. 3 and the 6 seed; Fellowship Christian is 10-2, No. 5 and the 2 seed.

Last meeting: Hebron Christian won 38-18 on Aug. 23.

Maxwell’s projection: Hebron Christian by 10

Notes: Their non-region game earlier this year was the second game of the season for both teams. They met one other time, in the 2019 A quarterfinals, with Fellowship Christian winning 35-28. The Lions’ win over Fellowship Christian as the start of the first of two four-game win streaks that have defined their record, with losses to 4A’s No. 4 Blessed Trinity (24-10) and Prince Avenue Christian (34-31) in the 8-2A championship in the regular season finale. In the playoffs, they opened with a 28-14 win over 11-seeded Lovett, followed by a 63-13 win over 14-seeded Aquinas. The Tigers are in the semifinals for the first time for a program founded in 2007. Their previous best finish was the 2018 A quarterfinals. This is the first double-digit win season in program history, in Jonathan Gess’ third season. Gess comes from ELCA, won six championships and 11 region titles from 2007-2021. The Paladins are in the semifinals for the fourth time in six years and fifth time since 2016, which was the only time they reached the A title game, losing to Gess’ ELCA 34-27 in two overtimes. The Paladins won Region 5 in A-DI for their sixth straight region title. Their other loss was 28-7 to 3A-A’s No. 1 Savannah Christian on Sept. 13. They opened the season with a 36-35 win at A-DII’s No. 1 Bowdon. In the playoffs, they beat 15 seed King’s Ridge Christian 35-7 and 10-seed and No. 9-ranked Wesleyan 28-14.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily