39 Georgia high school football teams that beat the odds to reach postseason

Thirty-nine teams made the playoffs this season after the computer Maxwell Ratings gave them less than a 50-50 chance in preseason. Chestatee was the best odds-beater, qualifying despite being given a 1.8% chance. The War Eagles went from 0-10 to 5-5 this year in Stuart Cunningham’s second season as coach and made the playoffs, in Class 3A, for the first time since 2016. Second-best long shot was Gordon Central, which started the season on a 31-game losing streak, finished 4-6 and qualified as an at-large team in Class A Division I. It’s Gordon Central’s first playoff appearance since 2012. Gordon Central also has a second-year coach, Lenny Gregory.

1.8% - Chestatee

3.6% - Gordon Central