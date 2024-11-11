39 Georgia high school football teams that beat the odds to reach postseason

Thirty-nine teams made the playoffs this season after the computer Maxwell Ratings gave them less than a 50-50 chance in preseason. Chestatee was the best odds-beater, qualifying despite being given a 1.8% chance. The War Eagles went from 0-10 to 5-5 this year in Stuart Cunningham’s second season as coach and made the playoffs, in Class 3A, for the first time since 2016. Second-best long shot was Gordon Central, which started the season on a 31-game losing streak, finished 4-6 and qualified as an at-large team in Class A Division I. It’s Gordon Central’s first playoff appearance since 2012. Gordon Central also has a second-year coach, Lenny Gregory.
1.8% - Chestatee
3.6% - Gordon Central
5.0% - Woodstock
5.1% - Tri-Cities
7.1% - M.L. King
7.3% - Westside (Augusta)
7.8% - Lakeside (Evans)
9.1% - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
10.7% - East Forsyth
12.6% - Hampton
12.9% - Eagle’s Landing
13.5% - Coosa
13.7% - Wheeler
14.0% - New Manchester
21.3% - Westover
22.8% - Pike County
23.4% - Therrell
25.3% - Upson-Lee
28.2% - McNair
33.2% - Villa Rica
33.6% - Dacula
35.4% - Hawkinsville
35.6% - Greenville
36.8% - Peachtree Ridge
38.5% - Hiram
39.1% - Glascock County
39.3% - Bacon County
40.1% - Whitewater
42.0% - Chattooga
41.1% - Southwest
42.2% - Miller County
42.5% - Monroe
42.5% - Wheeler County
43.8% - Gilmer
44.1% - Charlton County
46.8% - Shaw
47.8% - Newnan
48.6% - East Jackson
49.3% - Denmark
About the Author
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com