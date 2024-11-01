22 all-time GHSA games matching No. 1-ranked teams

The Toombs County-Savannah Christian game, to be played tonight, will be the 22nd in GHSA history that pits No. 1-ranked teams. Those matchups are more common in recent years because of more classifications. There were only four as recently as 1999. The 1963 Thomasville-Americus game, one of two instances of teams co-ranked No. 1 playing each other, was particularly fascinating. The two teams first played Friday, Nov. 15, in the final game of the regular season with Americus ranked No. 1 and Thomasville ranked No. 2. They tied 14-14 in Americus, leaving them with 4-0-1 subregion records. There was no overtime in those days, so the region had them settle the subregion championship four days later, Tuesday, Nov. 19, on a neutral field in Albany. The Atlanta Constitution co-ranked them No. 1. Thomasville won 26-0. Now a subregion champion, Thomasville was forced to play again three days later, Friday, Nov. 22, for the region title at Cook. Not even the Kennedy assassination could get the game postponed. Thomasville prevailed again, winning 33-8 in Adel. It was the Bulldogs’ third game in eight days, all on the road. Thomasville moved on to the Class 3A semifinals, where its luck ran out. Thomasville lost to Dublin 9-6. The score was 6-6 at the end of regulation, and Dublin was awarded the victory on penetrations.

1959 - Marietta (3A) d. Gainesville (2A) 18-13

1962 - Valdosta (3A) d. Waycross (2A) 48-13