2024 GHSA Volleyball State Championship Roundup

The Jackets came out of the break with a 3-0 run that cut the deficit to 13-9, but from there, Jefferson closed out the match with a 12-4 run. Johnson took over the serve after her emphatic kill put Jefferson up 22-13. On the next play, Regan Wormley was set up on the outside for one of the most well-executed points of the match that she finished with a booming left-handed kill. Still serving, Johnson closed out the title with back-to-back aces.

“She is one that is hungry,” said Lawrence about Johnson. “The whole team is hungry, but she is one that has a little extra fire and hunger in her and this is something she has been dreaming of and training for, for quite a long time.”

Jefferson battled adversity before the match started when outside hitter Jolie Gunether was taken away by the EMT after concerns were raised by the medical staff on hand.

“We were in the back on the practice courts and something just wasn’t right,” explained Lawrence. “We thought she [Guenther] was just tired. She said she felt nauseous and we thought she might still be bus sick from the way up here. And then things just took a downward turn when we got on the main court. One of our community nurses checked her out and had her pulse going and they called the EMT and they did all the vital checks and things were not looking well. The girls kind of knew that, but the girls also know that we play with heart and ‘we’ means everyone and so we knew that we needed to step up and just shine bright like a diamond. We just got news and she is doing much better.”

The Dragons finish the season 36-5 and Calhoun ends the year 21-24.

You can follow the live scoreboard or see the full volleyball brackets by following the links.