2 coaches who led teams to state finals in 2023 move to Class 2A

Most interesting: Two coaches who played for state titles last season are coming to Class 2A. Thomas Clark, who put Stockbridge of Class 5A in its first state final, took the job at Jackson, where he inherits a team that went 2-9 last season. Stephen Holmes, coach of Manchester’s Class A Division II runner-up, is now at Pike County, which was winless last season. Jackson and Pike County are Region 2 rivals. For Holmes, it’s a bigger school. For Clark, it’s a smaller school that he said reminded him of his own high school alma mater in Mississippi. For both, they will be coaching the only high school in their school system.

Region 1

*Columbus promoted defensive coordinator Bob Peters to replace Phil Marino, who retired. Peters has been on Columbus’ staff for 13 seasons and coaches multiple sports. He also is the school’s track coach. Columbus was 1-9 in Marino’s 15th and final season.

*Jordan promoted special teams coach Aaron McDaniel to replace Kadale Jenkins, who is now on staff at Phenix City in Alabama. McDaniel also was coaching Jordan’s wrestling and track-and-field teams. He is a Louisiana native who came to Georgia in 2022 to work on Columbus’ staff. He has coached at Warren Middle in Kansas and Waynesville Middle in Missouri. He was a running back on a Gulf South Conference championship team at Southern Arkansas and spent more than 20 years with the Army military police. He inherits a team on a 34-game losing streak.

*Kendrick promoted defensive coordinator Emmanuel “Mayo” Brown to replace Robert Morgan Jr., who is teaching in Atlanta this season and not coaching. Brown is a former Kendrick and Albany State player in his fifth coaching season. Kendrick has not had a winning season since Brown’s senior year, 2013.

Region 2

*Jackson hired Stockbridge coach Thomas Clark to replace Chris Henderson, who became the parks and recreation director for Butts County. Clark was 27-11 with two region titles in three seasons at Stockbridge. Clark had been on Stockbridge’s staff for 10 prior seasons, during which the Tigers averaged 10 wins and won five region titles, but stepped away in 2019 to become athletic director. Jackson was 2-9 in Henderson’s lone season.

*Pike County hired Manchester coach Stephen Holmes to replace Bryan Holley, who retired. Manchester hired Holmes as head coach in 2021 after eight coaching stops as an assistant, including one at Manchester (2013-14). He also worked at Upson-Lee, Villa Rica (twice), Pike County, Spalding, Griffin and most recently Sandy Creek. His Manchester teams were 25-11 in three seasons. Holmes played defensive line at Temple and then at Jacksonville State. Pike County has lost 16 straight games.

Region 3

*Tatnall County hired Treutlen coach Pat Collins to replace Isaac Ferrell, who became Dalton’s offensive coordinator. Collins has been a head coach for 21 seasons at seven schools, including two runs at Southeast Bulloch. Tattnall County was 14-28 in four seasons under Ferrell, 2-8 in 2023.

Region 4

None

Region 5

*Holy Innocents’ promoted defensive coordinator Nick Perrotta to replace Todd Winter, who became head coach at Banks County. Before coming to Holy Innocents’ in 2020, Perrotta was on Washington & Lee’s staff for two seasons and was a graduate assistant at alma mater Kennesaw State for one. Holy Innocents’ won three region titles in Winter’s seven seasons and was 8-3 in 2023.

Region 6

*Salem hired Greene County offensive coordinator Michael Johnson to replace Leroy Hood, who became head coach at Midtown. Johnson coached six seasons previously at Salem before joining Greene County last year and helping lead the Tigers to a 10-2 finish. Johnson has also been on staffs at Jefferson County and Baldwin. Salem was 1-9 in 2023.

Region 7

None

Region 8

None

