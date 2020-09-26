Week 4 Friday Night Roundups

*This file will be updated throughout the evening.
Class 3A
Adairsville 38, Murray County 7
Adairsville jumped to a 31-7 halftime lead before closing out a home victory over Murray County in its Region 6 opener. Courtney Slocum took five carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and quarterback Conner Crunkelton completed 5-of-6 attempts for 62 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Roper. Murray County’s lone touchdown came on a 3-yard pass from Kaleb Jones to Brannon Kuckolls to cut the lead to 21-7, but the Tigers responded with a 46-yard field goal and Slocum’s third rushing score for a 31-7 lead at the break. Roper added a 29-yard touchdown on the ground to his first-quarter touchdown reception to give Adairsville a 38-7 lead with 4:06 left in the third.
Class 2A
Haralson County 49, Model 7
Visiting Haralson County scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions—storming out to 49-0 lead before Model spoiled the shutout with Sam Silver’s late touchdown pass to Ben Estes with 1:02 remaining. The Rebels opened their scoring burst with a Clay Hyatt 20-yard touchdown run and Mark Harris extended the lead to 14-0 with an 8-yard rushing score early in the second quarter. Model fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Hyatt found Wesley Cole on the next snap for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it a 22-0 game. Nic Holcomb intercepted Model’s next possession, and Hyatt capitalized with a 5-yard rushing score. Jared Key then broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run before the half ended to give the Rebels a 36-0 lead. The second half scoring was provided by a 32-yard Marc Harris touchdown run and a third rushing score from Hyatt to put Haralson County up 49-0 with 5:22 left in the third quarter.
Class A
Fellowship Christian 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
No. 5 ranked Fellowship Christian established a 35-0 halftime lead and controlled the game in the second half to improve to 3-0. The Paladins got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Murphy Reeves in the first quarter and a touchdown pass from Eli Hilderbrandt to Jordan Brewer. Hilderbrandt added a 25-yard touchdown pass to Reeves in the first minute of the second quarter, then connected with Josh McLaughlin for a 10-yarder with 2:57 left in the half to make it 35-0. Sophomore Caleb McMickle subbed in at quarterback in the third quarter and passed to McLaughlin for the senior’s second touchdown reception of the game.
