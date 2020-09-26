Week 4 Friday Night Roundups

Haralson County 49, Model 7

Visiting Haralson County scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions—storming out to 49-0 lead before Model spoiled the shutout with Sam Silver’s late touchdown pass to Ben Estes with 1:02 remaining. The Rebels opened their scoring burst with a Clay Hyatt 20-yard touchdown run and Mark Harris extended the lead to 14-0 with an 8-yard rushing score early in the second quarter. Model fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Hyatt found Wesley Cole on the next snap for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it a 22-0 game. Nic Holcomb intercepted Model’s next possession, and Hyatt capitalized with a 5-yard rushing score. Jared Key then broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run before the half ended to give the Rebels a 36-0 lead. The second half scoring was provided by a 32-yard Marc Harris touchdown run and a third rushing score from Hyatt to put Haralson County up 49-0 with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

Class A

Fellowship Christian 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

No. 5 ranked Fellowship Christian established a 35-0 halftime lead and controlled the game in the second half to improve to 3-0. The Paladins got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Murphy Reeves in the first quarter and a touchdown pass from Eli Hilderbrandt to Jordan Brewer. Hilderbrandt added a 25-yard touchdown pass to Reeves in the first minute of the second quarter, then connected with Josh McLaughlin for a 10-yarder with 2:57 left in the half to make it 35-0. Sophomore Caleb McMickle subbed in at quarterback in the third quarter and passed to McLaughlin for the senior’s second touchdown reception of the game.