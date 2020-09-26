X

Week 4 Friday Night Roundups

Sept. 2, 2020 - Canton, Ga: Cherokee running back Zi Johnson (25) runs for yards in the third quarter against Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee high school Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Canton, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Sept. 2, 2020 - Canton, Ga: Cherokee running back Zi Johnson (25) runs for yards in the third quarter against Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee high school Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Canton, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

*This file will be updated throughout the evening.

Class 3A

Adairsville 38, Murray County 7

Adairsville jumped to a 31-7 halftime lead before closing out a home victory over Murray County in its Region 6 opener. Courtney Slocum took five carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and quarterback Conner Crunkelton completed 5-of-6 attempts for 62 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Roper. Murray County’s lone touchdown came on a 3-yard pass from Kaleb Jones to Brannon Kuckolls to cut the lead to 21-7, but the Tigers responded with a 46-yard field goal and Slocum’s third rushing score for a 31-7 lead at the break. Roper added a 29-yard touchdown on the ground to his first-quarter touchdown reception to give Adairsville a 38-7 lead with 4:06 left in the third.

Class 2A

Haralson County 49, Model 7

Visiting Haralson County scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions—storming out to 49-0 lead before Model spoiled the shutout with Sam Silver’s late touchdown pass to Ben Estes with 1:02 remaining. The Rebels opened their scoring burst with a Clay Hyatt 20-yard touchdown run and Mark Harris extended the lead to 14-0 with an 8-yard rushing score early in the second quarter. Model fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Hyatt found Wesley Cole on the next snap for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it a 22-0 game. Nic Holcomb intercepted Model’s next possession, and Hyatt capitalized with a 5-yard rushing score. Jared Key then broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run before the half ended to give the Rebels a 36-0 lead. The second half scoring was provided by a 32-yard Marc Harris touchdown run and a third rushing score from Hyatt to put Haralson County up 49-0 with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

Class A

Fellowship Christian 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

No. 5 ranked Fellowship Christian established a 35-0 halftime lead and controlled the game in the second half to improve to 3-0. The Paladins got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Murphy Reeves in the first quarter and a touchdown pass from Eli Hilderbrandt to Jordan Brewer. Hilderbrandt added a 25-yard touchdown pass to Reeves in the first minute of the second quarter, then connected with Josh McLaughlin for a 10-yarder with 2:57 left in the half to make it 35-0. Sophomore Caleb McMickle subbed in at quarterback in the third quarter and passed to McLaughlin for the senior’s second touchdown reception of the game.

About the Author

Score Atlanta

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.