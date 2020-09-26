Hillgrove 38, McEachern 29

Facing a second-and-20 from his 24-yard line, McEachern quarterback Bryce Archie rolled to his right under pressure and tried to get off a pass, but Hillgrove’s Zack Parker intercepted it and took it 24 yards for a touchdown that gave Hillgrove the lead for good at 18-15 with 2:12 remaining in the half.

“We studied some film, and we got ourselves in the right situation,” Slack said. “They’ve just got a lot of good football players over there, and they did some things even when we were right. But we got an opportunity to get our hands on the ball. We talked all week long about getting the opportunities, picks and things like that. Of course we snatched one out of the air and took it to the house, and that really got us going.”

The Hawks scored the first three three times they had the ball in the second half. Theo Tatum threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Cayden Lee and 61 yards to Jalen Royals and ran 4 yards for a touchdown to complete Hillgrove’s scoring.

McEachern got a 4-yard touchdown run by Makari Bodiford and a 6-yard scoring run by Victor Okafor and trailed just 31-29 with 9:16 remaining. However, the Indians got the ball back just once more, trailing 38-29 with less than four minutes left, and were forced to punt.

Despite the slow start offensively, Hillgrove finished with a 391-252 advantage in total offense. Tatun was 18-of-26 passing for 235 yards and for 44 yards on 18 carries. Thomas ran for 107 yards on 16 carries, and Royals had 101 yards on four receptions.

Mekhi Crawley led McEachern’s offense with 133 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored the Indians' first touchdown on a 28-yard run with 3:02 to play in the first quarter. Bodiford ran for 56 yards on 20 carries. Archie was 9-of-17 passing for 58 yards.

McEachern - 8-7-7-7 - 29

Hillgrove - 0-18-6-14 - 38

First quarter

M - Mekhi Crawley 28 run (Victor Okafor run), 3:02

Second quarter

M - Dai-Shaun Thomas 6 run (Kyle Hill kick), 11:03

H - Jonathan Grote 39 field goal, 7:07

H - T.J. Thomas 12 run (Grote kick), 3:46

H - Zack Parker 24 interception return (Tatum run), 2:12

Third quarter

H - Cayden Lee 12 pass from Tatum (kick failed), 7:08

M - Makari Bodiford 4 run (Hill kick), 1:29

Fourth quarter

H - Jalen Royals 61 pass from Tatum (Grote kick), 11:50

M - Victor Okafor 6 run (Hill kick), 9:16

H - Tatum 4 run (Grote kick), 3:45