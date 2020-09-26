Alpharetta 21, Chattahoochee 7

The Cougars had a chance to go for the lead early in the third quarter, when they had the ball on the Alpharetta 7 facing fourth-and-6. But instead of attempting a field goal, they tried to convert on fourth down, which resulted in an incomplete pass. They also had a 73-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jaylen Smith with 5:11 remaining called back due to a block in the back.

The Raiders will host 7A’s Collins Hill next week in a non-region contest.

The Cougars, who last week won their season opener for the first time since 2010 — when they went 15-0 in 4A to win the program’s only state title — begin Region 7-6A play next week when they host River Ridge.

They were led by Smith, who rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He was also 9 for 24 passing for 138 yards and an interception.

Chattahooche’s attendance limit is 30-percent capacity, with 1,009 in attendance on Friday — 747 on the home side, 262 on the visitor’s side, according to Cougars athletic director Jason Hicks. Concessions stands were open.

Alpharetta — 0 7 0 14 — 21

Chattahoochee — 0 7 0 0 — 7

C — Jaylen Smith 2 run (Colton Rudnick kick)

A — Tylan Johnson 3 pass from Ben Guthrie (Matthew Ashe kick)

A — Guthrie 10 run (Ashe kick)

A — Jaden Slocum 55 pass from Guthrie (Ashe kick)