Crisp County 34, Eagle’s Landing Christian 14

The game turned on two big plays midway through the fourth quarter.

With ELCA up 14-12, the Charger defense had once again forced the Cougars into a punting situation on fourth-and-12 from the Crisp 30-yard line, with just under six minutes left in the game. But Cougar punter Jackson Napier lofted a pass along the far hash mark intended for J’Kobe Harris. An ELCA defender delivered a hard, clean hit to Harris' back, and jarred the ball loose. But JJ Deriso was there to grab the deflection and raced down to the ELCA 3-yard line before being dragged down by Kaleb Anthony.

Harris was motionless for several minutes and the game was delayed about 45 minutes as an ambulance was called. He showed some movement before being taken to a local hospital. Inspired by their fallen teammate and the big play, Christopher Paul Jr. barreled into the end zone on the next play. His two-point conversion run gave Crisp a 20-14 lead.

“It was something we saw on film that we thought we could get,” Crisp head coach Brad Harber said. “Looking back on it, I’m still glad we called it. We weren’t sure about how well we would execute it because we had to play a lot of young kids tonight because of the virus.”

Harber said several starters had to stay back in Cordele under quarantine, due to the school’s strict contact tracing protocol, including starting running back Marquise Palmer.

“We’ve only had one player test positive over the summer,” Harber said. “But with the contact tracing, we had some players who were impacted. But I wouldn’t take any team over this group.”

Crisp put the game away seconds later, as the Chargers' kick returner muffed a pooch kick and the Cougars recovered at the ELCA 28-yard line. It was the fourth turnover of the night committed by the Chargers.

On the second play from scrimmage, quarterback AJ Brown followed his guard off tackle to the right, bounced outside and sprinted into the end zone from 25 yards out. His two-point conversion run provided the final points of the night with a little over three minutes remaining.

“I think God it teaching us humility,” Gess said. “I think [Crisp] made us better tonight. But even though this one hurts, you can’t sulk. Just got to forget about it and get ready for next week.”

Things don’t get any easier for the Chargers, as they will travel down to Blackshear to face Class 3A Pierce County, ranked No. 6.

As for Crisp, Harber said the win was a big one, even if it was over a team from Class A.

“I’ll tell you what, there is nothing in Class A that will be able to stay with that team,” Harber. “They don’t lose often and we have a lot of respect for them. To come up here and get this win says a lot about our team. We have a lot of kids that are going to go play on the next level, but they’re all unselfish. At the end of the day, they don’t care about their offers or their stars. They just want to win.”