Brookwood 24, Mill Creek 13

Brookwood’s Marquis Groves-Killebrew will play cornerback when he gets to the University of Georgia next fall. But until then he’ll use his speed and big-play ability on both sides of the ball. Both were on display Friday night.
Killebrew intercepted a pass and caught a game-clinching 51-yard touchdown pass. Killebrew almost had a second interception at the final horn, but the ball rolled onto the ground as he arose to celebrate No. 6 Brookwood’s 24-13 win over No. 5 Mill Creek.
“I’d say the touchdown was more important tonight,” Killebrew said. “We really needed it.”
Brookwood (3-0) was led by Dylan Lonergans, who completed 19 of 28 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander Diggs rushed 12 times for 83 yards and one score. Samuel Mbake caught seven passes for 77 yards and Denylon Morrissett caught seven passes for 57 yards and one touchdown
Mill Creek (1-1) got 90 yards rushing from Joshua Battle, who carried 18 times. Quarterback M.J. Patterson completed 10 of 18 passes for 70 yards, but was intercepted twice.
“Really proud of the way we played, especially in the second half,” Brookwood coach Philip Jones said. “They kind of forced us into a ball-control field-position kind of game and our guys made the kind of plays they needed to make in the second half.”
Brookwood had to buckle down after spotting Mill Creek a 10-point lead. The Hawks got on the board with a 54-yard field goal from Brock Pellegrino and a 10-play penalty-aided drive capped by Caleb Down’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Brookwood got on the board with a 80-yard drive aided by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Lonergran to Conley Davis. The drive was completed when Lonergan found the elusive Denylon Morrissette for a 17-yard touchdown.
Mill Creek used a big kickoff return from Khamari Glover to reach midfield when the Hawks made their first mistake. On third-and-8, M.J. Patterson was picked by Killebrew to kill the drive.
After an exchange of possessions, Brookwood drove for the tying field goal. The Broncos had first-and-goal at the 7, but settled for a 29-yard try from Dan Le Hernandez.
Brookwood took its first lead with 3:29 left in the third quarter. A key third-down reception to Morrissette set up a 51-yard touchdown pass to Killebrew, who easily beat his defender and ran untouched into the end zone for a 17-10 lead.
Mill Creek answered by driving to the Brookwood 8, but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Pellegrino with 9:21 remaining.
“We made some good stops against a very talented team,” Jones said.
That’s when Brookwood put the game. Running back Alexander Diggs, who had been bottled up all night, broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run that stretched the lead to 24-13.
Brookwood dashed any hopes for the Hawks when Niles Prince intercepted a pass at midfield.
“I knew they were a good and we’d have to play hard,” Killebrew said. “I think we’re getting better every single game. We going to continue to do that.”
About the Author