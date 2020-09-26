Brookwood 24, Mill Creek 13

“Really proud of the way we played, especially in the second half,” Brookwood coach Philip Jones said. “They kind of forced us into a ball-control field-position kind of game and our guys made the kind of plays they needed to make in the second half.”

Brookwood had to buckle down after spotting Mill Creek a 10-point lead. The Hawks got on the board with a 54-yard field goal from Brock Pellegrino and a 10-play penalty-aided drive capped by Caleb Down’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Brookwood got on the board with a 80-yard drive aided by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Lonergran to Conley Davis. The drive was completed when Lonergan found the elusive Denylon Morrissette for a 17-yard touchdown.

Mill Creek used a big kickoff return from Khamari Glover to reach midfield when the Hawks made their first mistake. On third-and-8, M.J. Patterson was picked by Killebrew to kill the drive.

After an exchange of possessions, Brookwood drove for the tying field goal. The Broncos had first-and-goal at the 7, but settled for a 29-yard try from Dan Le Hernandez.

Brookwood took its first lead with 3:29 left in the third quarter. A key third-down reception to Morrissette set up a 51-yard touchdown pass to Killebrew, who easily beat his defender and ran untouched into the end zone for a 17-10 lead.

Mill Creek answered by driving to the Brookwood 8, but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Pellegrino with 9:21 remaining.

“We made some good stops against a very talented team,” Jones said.

That’s when Brookwood put the game. Running back Alexander Diggs, who had been bottled up all night, broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run that stretched the lead to 24-13.

Brookwood dashed any hopes for the Hawks when Niles Prince intercepted a pass at midfield.

“I knew they were a good and we’d have to play hard,” Killebrew said. “I think we’re getting better every single game. We going to continue to do that.”