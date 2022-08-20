Week 1 Friday Night Roundups

Hapeville Charter took a 13-0 first-quarter lead after a kickoff return for a touchdown and a rushing score, and Newton’s Riley Scruggs threw a touchdown pass to Keon Davis to make the score 13-7 at halftime. The score remained 13-7 early in the fourth quarter when Scruggs threw a touchdown pass to Marquavious Brown to give Newton a 14-13 lead, and then Scruggs found Marcus Calwise to give the Rams a 20-13 lead. Hapeville Charter scored a late touchdown but the two-point conversion attempt, which would have given Hapeville a one-point lead, failed.

Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21

Junior Jayce Todaro put together a four-touchdown performance on the ground for visiting Forsyth Central — including a 60-yarder — in the first nine and a half minutes of the season to propel the Bulldogs to a big victory over host Chattahoochee. Todaro’s rushing scores came at the 8:30, 6:32, 5:39 and 2:33 marks of the opening frame, and Justin Taylor and Jon Clapper added a 3-yard touchdown run and a 27-yard field goal respectively in the second quarter. Chattahoochee’s Darian Long returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown in the final moments of the half for a 37-14 score at the break.

Class 6A

Roswell 35, Denmark 10

Dylan Williams helped Roswell pull away from a back-and-forth matchup with visiting Denmark by hauling in a KJ Smith pass in the back corner of the end zone late in the third quarter — the first of three straight touchdowns with which the Hornets finished their home opener. The two teams began the game with each player holding up five fingers in honor of Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper, who tragically passed away shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Following the touching tribute, a Chris Elko rushing score and Smith’s pass to Ethan Nation for a 54-yard touchdown run up the sideline bookended a Denmark touchdown for a 14-7 halftime margin. Denmark closed the gap with a Shaun Alie field goal (set up by William Hodges’ fumble recovery) before Roswell’s 21-0 closing run.

Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian 19

Jalen Woods, Myles Graham and Ben Grice led visiting Woodward Academy to a win over Trinity Christian. Woods completed 15 of 21 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Grice was Woods’ favorite target, making seven catches for 159 yards and a score, and Graham racked up 135 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Trinity Christian took a brief 7-0 lead, but Woodward Academy stormed ahead 14-10 by the end of the first quarter before leading 27-17 at halftime and by the final 37-19 margin going into the fourth quarter. For the Lions, Henry Broadnax launched 45-yard touchdown passes to both Kaden Hansen and Austin Morrow.

Class 5A

Dalton 49, Northwest Murray 27

Dalton’s Tyson Greenwade ran in all six of the host Catamounts’ offensive touchdowns. North Murray answered Greenwade’s first touchdown run (48 yards) with a 6-yard rushing score by quarterback Seth Griffin, but Dalton’s Luke Blanchard returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to grow the lead to 14-6 with 6:29 left in the first half. Greenwade added two more touchdown runs before the half and put Dalton up 28-13 following a Griffin touchdown pass to Judson Petty. Greenwade’s fourth touchdown run came on a 50-yard carry midway through the third quarter and his fifth touchdown run extended the lead to 42-13. Griffin chipped into the lead with his second rushing touchdown and then found Petty for the duo’s second touchdown connection to cut it to 42-27 and Greenwade’s final score came with just six seconds left.

Eastside 21, Luella 14

Host Eastside converted a fake punt on a 4th-and-10 with a D’Von Duplessis first down and set up a 24-yard touchdown run by Jaquez Cobb to take a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Luella answered with a 75-yard touchdown pass, but the PAT was blocked and the Eagles maintained a 7-6 lead. Cobb later fumbled at the 1-yard line before the half and Eastside took its 1-point lead into the break. Eastside pulled away in the third quarter with a Bailey Benson interception returned for a touchdown and an 88-yard rushing score by Kenai Grier to push the lead to 21-6. Luella took advantage of an Eastside turnover and ran in a 12-yard score that was followed by a successful two-point conversion before the Eagles were able to close out the victory.

Class 4A

Westminster 14, Lovett 0

Westminster used a dominant defensive effort to pull off a road win over rival Lovett. Carson Wilkie gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with a 24-yard field goal, which was the same margin they took into halftime. Josh Brockman added a second field goal for the visitors, giving them a 6-0 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Running back Quinton Ezzard put the game away with five minutes remaining when he took a direct snap and ran it in for a touchdown from 11 yards out. Westminster tacked on a two-point conversion via a pass from John Collier to Brand Morgan.

Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents’ 17

Pace Academy kicker Doan Rutta gave the visiting Knights a 3-0 halftime lead with a 30-yard field goal and sealed the victory with a 24-yard kick with two seconds left. Holy Innocents’ went up 7-3 in the third quarter on a Stephen Jones touchdown run, but Pace Academy quarterback Connor Phelan answered with a touchdown pass to Terence Kiel and the Knights pulled out the victory in their Class 4A debut.

LaGrange 49, Smiths Station (Ala.) 20

Visiting LaGrange led 21-13 at halftime after A.J. Tucker’s two first-half touchdown runs and one touchdown rush from fellow tailback Malachi Fannin-Render, who also ran for a touchdown in the third quarter. Grangers quarterback Jaylan Brown also rushed for two touchdowns, and running back Jonathan Keys had one rushing score.

Class 3A

Wesleyan 31, Mount Vernon 7

Leading 7-0, Wesleyan kicker David Camargo kicked a 29-yard field goal. Shepard Jones caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Ben Brown to give Wesleyan a 17-0 lead. Brown passed to Will Tucker on a 10-yard pass to give the Wolves a 24-0 lead. Brown’s 25-yard pass to Reed Purcell to push the lead to 31-0. Mount Vernon scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown with under a minute left in the game.

Liberty County 33, Southeast Bulloch 29 (Thursday)

Carlos Singleton threw a 27-yard jump-ball touchdown to Ron Golden with seven seconds remaining to give visiting Liberty County the win. In the first quarter, Singleton threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jamar Joseph, who also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. In the second quarter for Liberty County, Markel Adside had a 27-yard interception return and James Summersett had a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown after he ripped the ball away from a Southeast Bulloch ball-carrier. Liberty County led 20-13 at halftime.

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19

Visiting Trion built a 24-7 halftime lead and cruised into the fourth quarter with a 31-13 lead. Senior running back Logan Eller rushed in his fifth touchdown in the final frame to secure the Bulldogs’ 45-19 victory.

Armuchee 10, Gordon Central 6

Host Armuchee took a 10-0 lead following a 26-yard field goal by Grayson Perry late in the first quarter and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Chandler DeSanto to Jacob Seagraves. Gordon Central got on the board just before the half with a 69-yard touchdown reception by Jayden Sibley before the Indians closed out the victory.

Class A Division II