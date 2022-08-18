Coverage of the 31st annual Kell Classic from Johns Creek

On their next two possessions, the Bears then lost another fumble, then turned the ball over on downs. The Longhorns responded with touchdowns on each ensuing drive — the first an 8-yard touchdown pass from Clavon to TJ Murray, and the second a 26-yard touchdown pass from Murray to Zachary — which gave the Longhorns a 20-3 lead with 2:10 left in the half.

May comes from Westlake, where he went 21-5 the last two seasons with Westlake, reaching the 6A quarterfinals last year and the semis the year before. He replaces Brett Sloan, who went 35-21 in five seasons, including 2-3 in the playoffs, where his teams never advanced past the second round.

The Longhorns will compete in 5A after spending the past two years in 6A, while the Bears move up to 4A after competing in 3A since its 2018 founding.

The Bears set a program record for wins in 2021, besting their 10-2 record from the year before. Both runs ended in the second round. Before 2020, the Bears were 3-17 their first two seasons. Tommy Jones has been the program’s only coach.

The Bears were led by Jhace Justice, who had four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Next week, Kell hosts 6A’s Allatoona, and Cherokee Bluff goes to 3A’s Adairsville, with both games Aug. 26.

For full stats, go here.

Check back for coverage of the nightcap between Parkview and Johns Creek.