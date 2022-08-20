South Paulding 28, Harrison 20

“Our thing was we had to answer the bell,” Spartans coach Sumo Robinson said. “Every time they changed the momentum on us, we had to change it back. So that was a big thing for us, handling adversity, coming into hostile territory. And that’s good for us because it gave us one to grow on.”

Ford did not start the game and did not enter until the Hoyas’ final drive of the first half, after a 2-yard touchdown run by Albert McCoy had given the Spartans a 14-0. He provided a much-needed spark, immediately driving the Hoyas 88 yards in five plays, throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kluse that cut the deficit to 14-7 with 28 seconds remaining in the half. Harrison had just 60 yards of total offense in its first three possessions.

“You’ve got to give [Harrison coach Josh] Cassidy credit,” Robinson said. “His teams are always ready to play and they’re going to fight to the bitter end every time. They’re resilient, they work their tails off, and they’re going to fight.”

Ford completed his first eight passes and finished 14-of-23 for 262 yards with three touchdowns. Alexander Perry led the running game with 73 yards on 14 carries. Kluse had four receptions for 142 yards.

Big catches by 5-foot-5 junior DJ Reese set up both of the Spartans’ first-half touchdowns. His 36-yard reception in traffic on a second-and-22 play moved the ball to the Harrison 8 and led to Wilcox’s first touchdown, a 5-yard run. Reese’s 46-yard catch two possessions later was followed on the next play by McCoy’s run that made it 14-0..

South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman, a three-star recruit committed to Kansas, was 12-of-16 passing for 178 yards. McCoy had 42 yards rushing on six carries, mostly in the first half.

South Paulding, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, finished with a 459-390 advantage in total offense.

South Paulding - 7-7-0-14 - 28

Harrison - 0-7-7-6 - 20

First quarter

S - Jamarion Wilcox 5 run (Rabon Latham kick), 4:11

Second quarter

S - Albert McCoy 2 run (Latham kick), 1:30

H - Brady Kluse 37 pass from Braylan Ford (Rudolph Gleason kick), 0:28

Third quarter

H - Reggie Brigman 30 pass from Ford (Gleason kick), 3:18

Fourth quarter

S - Wilcox 6 run (Latham kick)

H - Kluse 80 pass from Ford (run failed), 1:37

S - Wilcox 86 run (Latham kick), 1:20