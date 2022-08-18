Parkview 52, Johns Creek 7

The Panthers are looking to rebound from last year, when they finished 4-7 for their first losing season since 2014. That was coach Eric Godfree’s first season. Last season was also the first since 2015 that the Panthers didn’t advance in the playoffs. They’re not far removed from appearances in the 7A quarterfinals in 2020 and semis in 2019.

For the Gladiators, it was a debut to forget for first-year head coach Drew Connell. He takes over for Matt Helmerich, who left to coach Peachtree Ridge following the 2021 season. Helmerich coached the Gladiators to the 6A quarterfinals last year, which was the furthest the program has been since its 2009 founding.

