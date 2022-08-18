Parkview 52, Johns Creek 7

The Parkview Panthers closed the first day of the Kell Classic with a dominating 52-7 win over host Johns Creek on Friday at The Colosseum. It was the second of two games played Wednesday, with Kell beating Cherokee Bluff 38-23 earlier.
The Panthers took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, where they erupted for 28 points to put the game away. Quarterback Colin Houck threw three touchdowns in the first half and Khyair Spain rushed for two.
In addition to the touchdown passes, Houck finished 13-for-18 passing for 194 yards. His leading receiver, Mike Matthews, had six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Matthews also had an interception at defensive back.
Spain finished with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Parkview gained 23 first downs to Johns Creek’s nine, and ran 58 plays for 512 yards to the Gladiators’ 45 plays and 169 yards.
The Panthers are looking to rebound from last year, when they finished 4-7 for their first losing season since 2014. That was coach Eric Godfree’s first season. Last season was also the first since 2015 that the Panthers didn’t advance in the playoffs. They’re not far removed from appearances in the 7A quarterfinals in 2020 and semis in 2019.
For the Gladiators, it was a debut to forget for first-year head coach Drew Connell. He takes over for Matt Helmerich, who left to coach Peachtree Ridge following the 2021 season. Helmerich coached the Gladiators to the 6A quarterfinals last year, which was the furthest the program has been since its 2009 founding.
