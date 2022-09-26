Vote: Week 5 Falcons Coach of the Week

From the nominator: Coach Hanson has transformed the South Cobb High School football team in just one short year. When he took over the program the team was in debt and had not won more than 1 or 2 games a season in more than 5 years (2016-17 the team went 1-9; 2017-18 the team went 2-8; 2018-19 the team went 2-8; 2019-20 the team went 1-9, and 2020-21 the team went 1-9).

Positive impact on community: The South Cobb football team has participated in the Power of Peace Project (P.O.P.P.) two times as well as many different community service projects. In July of 2022, they teamed up with Macland Baptist church and Revive Church ATL to complete a community service project.

Darren Myles, Carver-Atlanta

From the nominator: Coach Myles could’ve left to coach at the college level long time ago (several region coach of the year awards, 2021 state runnerup in 17 years at Carver), but has chosen to remain at Carver to help young men on and off the field. Many people might have quit after the first year faced with what coach Myles was facing.

Positive impact on community: Coach Myles has encouraged his players to become active in volunteer activities such as feeding the homeless, mentoring middle school students and assisting with senior citizens. Also, coach Myles serves as a dad to many players who might have (or have had) challenges away from school and the football program.

Jason Roquemore, Towns County

From the nominator: Under Coach Roquemore, the program continued to improve during the pandemic. After an 0-10 season in 2019, Coach Roquemore’s teams finished 3-6 in the Covid year of 2020 and 4-6 in 2021. Coach Roquemore has developed a Leadership Council made up of four players each year. These players are leaders on the team and he has continually stressed character to the Leadership Council as well as the entire team.

Positive impact on community: Coach Roquemore has worked closely with the Towns County Rec Department to implement a flag football program for youth in Towns County, I think Coach Roquemore epitomizs the characteristics of a great high school football coach. While winning is important, Coach “Roq” is concerned with the development of lifelong character in our young men.

