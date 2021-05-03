Valdosta to make final appeal of penalties Tuesday

The Georgia High School Association’s board of trustees will hear Valdosta High’s final appeal of penalties Tuesday morning, then discuss reclassification plans for the fall.
Valdosta, which lost an appeal April 19, has a final opportunity to contest $7,500 in fines, four players ruled ineligible, the forfeiture of its seven 2020 football victories and a 2021 playoff ban.
The GHSA announced those penalties in an April 8 letter to the school that alleged recruiting violations by former football coach Rush Propst and the booster club. Valdosta’s school board voted 5-3 last week not to renew Propst’s contract.
After the appeal proceedings, the board will discuss reclassification and the executive committee’s surprise move last month to extend the current two-year classification cycle to four years. The executive committee’s decision would not be final until a second vote, which must take place at least 30 days after the original.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the GHSA’s offices in Thomaston.
