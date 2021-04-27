Winners, losers from GHSA reclassification decision

The nine are Beach (down 12%), Columbia (up 14%), Hapeville Charter (up 18%), Jackson County (up 12%), Jordan (down 10%), McNair (up 13%), Monroe Area (down 10%), Washington (up 14%) and Windsor Forest (down 10%). All are them are 2A, 3A or 4A schools.

For the other 22, it’s a moot issue. They are locked into Classes 7A with more than 2,200 students or in Class A with fewer than 550, or they are 2A schools such as Rabun County that haven’t lost enough students to land in Class A. Rabun’s enrollment is down 10% to 597 students, but that remains solidly above the Class A threshold.

The GHSA experimented with a four-year cycle from 2016-17 to 2019-20 and conducted a mid-cycle adjustment in 2018. Schools that had enrollment changes of 20% after two years were reclassified. Only about 12 schools met that criterion. No schools have seen 20% changes since the last reclassification except for a handful that remain small Class A schools.

However, it doesn’t take much to move a school up or down in full reclassification if that school’s enrollment is near the border between two classes.

For example, Wheeler dropped into 6A from 7A last year, checking in as the fifth-largest Class 6A school. Since then, the Marietta school has picked up 67 students, according to DOE data, moving it into Class 7A territory with 2,246 overall. But without full reclassification, Wheeler will remain in 6A. Wheeler won the 6A boys basketball state title last month after winning 7A in 2020.

The Wheeler boys celebrate winning the 2021 Class 6A championship over rival Kell on March 12, 2021.

Valdosta, now with 2,205 students — up by 94 — is another that might’ve jumped into 7A but remains safe. Also secure is Dublin, the 2019 Class 2A football champion that dropped into Class 1A Public last year. Dublin has added 32 students for a total of 543, on the Class 2A border, but the Irish will remain in 1A for three more football seasons.

Other schools on the borderline between classifications that have added students and might’ve gone up — but won’t — include Apalachee, Creekside, Northview and Veterans from Class 5A, Jackson County, North Oconee and Perry from 4A and Mary Persons, Oconee County and Sandy Creek from 3A.

Buford and Carrollton of Class 6A are others, although out-of-zone students, another GHSA consideration, might’ve forced them to stay up.

The news is less favorable for Gainesville and Dunwoody, two Class 7A schools with enrollments that have declined enough to put them in 6A with full reclassification, but without it, that won’t happen. Gainesville’s enrollment is now 2,129, down 5% from the 2,240 in the last reclass. Dunwoody is down 6% to 2,112 from 2,278. The Wildcats haven’t had a winning football season since 2011, when they were a Class 4A school.

Tucker receiver Isaiah Raheem (7) hauls in the second of his two touchdown catches in the Tigers 29-12 win over the Southwest DeKalb Panthers on Friday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Mark Brock/For the AJC)

Then there’s Tucker, a DeKalb County school with declining numbers but stuck in a higher class. Tucker’s enrollment has dropped 9% to 1,595 from 1,747 in two years. Tucker’s plight has an ironic twist. The Tigers’ new football coach, James Thomson, came from Northview, a North Fulton school with an enrollment of 1,785. Despite nearly 200 more students than Tucker, Northview figures to remain in 5A while Tucker is destined to play 6A for three more seasons.

Woodstock, Kell and Southwest DeKalb are others that appeared ripe for going down in class.

All this assumes that the GHSA’s executive committee in the fall puts the final stamp on the proposal to extend the current structure, which is expected. Keeping the regions and classes the same cuts the administrative workload for the GHSA’s staff and committees and for member schools that don’t have to come up with completely new schedules and games contracts in several sports. The four-year cycle also fosters more stable region rivalries, some say.

Even without full reclassification, all schools may contest their 2022-23 class and region assignments in the fall. The GHSA hasn’t indicated whether it will use the 20% criterion again to approve mid-cycle appeals.

Charting enrollment changes since 2019

Below are GHSA’s public schools by classification and ranked on their 2021 enrollment numbers as reported by the Georgia DOE. Those high in their classification might count themselves fortunate — they’ll likely stay in that class even if their numbers might’ve put them higher. Meanwhile, those low in the classifications will miss out on the chance to drop down.

For comparison, the chart also includes the 2019 enrollment numbers used for the GHSA’s previous reclassification. Each school’s 2019 figure represents an average of enrollment for spring and fall of that year. The 2021 figure is the spring count only.

Also, the GHSA’s current class assignments were based partly on the number of out-of-zone students for each school. That data is excluded here for simplicity but might explain why some schools appear to be classified higher than their enrollment alone. Other schools opted to play higher than their enrollment, and others won appeals to play lower.

Private schools are not included because their enrollment numbers are not maintained by the Georgia DOE. Only nine private schools play higher than Class A.

Schools with asterisks do not have football teams.

Class 7A School 2019 2021 Change Change % Mill Creek 3651 3706 55 2% Brookwood 3566 3631 65 2% Peachtree Ridge 3317 3309 -8 0% Grayson 3138 3196 58 2% North Gwinnett 3239 3183 -56 -2% Parkview 3124 3157 33 1% East Coweta 3246 3150 -96 -3% Lambert 2912 2930 18 1% Lowndes 2934 2887 -47 -2% Archer 2845 2876 31 1% Campbell 2923 2866 -57 -2% Berkmar 2942 2816 -126 -4% Cherokee 2816 2799 -17 -1% Collins Hill 2920 2787 -133 -5% Discovery 2767 2753 -14 -1% Norcross 2946 2724 -222 -8% Mountain View 2700 2703 3 0% Walton 2655 2683 28 1% North Cobb 2829 2659 -170 -6% Duluth 2617 2658 41 2% North Paulding 2570 2636 66 3% North Forsyth 2550 2620 70 3% South Gwinnett 2509 2571 62 2% West Forsyth 2558 2562 4 0% Forsyth Central 2585 2530 -55 -2% Meadowcreek 2654 2505 -149 -6% Marietta 2518 2481 -37 -1% Colquitt County 2453 2459 6 0% Newton 2455 2455 0 0% Camden County 2485 2400 -85 -3% Etowah 2473 2398 -75 -3% McEachern 2412 2326 -86 -4% South Forsyth 2289 2307 18 1% Alpharetta 2315 2292 -23 -1% Pebblebrook 2423 2291 -132 -5% Milton 2349 2271 -78 -3% Newnan 2250 2268 18 1% Denmark 2014 2268 254 13% Hillgrove 2347 2258 -89 -4% Tift County 2215 2237 22 1% Harrison 2350 2225 -125 -5% Roswell 2232 2214 -18 -1% Gainesville 2240 2129 -111 -5% Woodstock 2336 2122 -214 -9% Dunwoody 2258 2112 -146 -6% Class 6A School 2019 2021 Change Change % Richmond Hill 2341 2373 32 1% Dacula 2196 2318 122 6% Wheeler 2179 2246 67 3% Osborne 2180 2238 58 3% Valdosta 2111 2205 94 4% Shiloh 2200 2167 -33 -2% Rockdale County 2187 2160 -27 -1% John’s Creek 2110 2129 19 1% Central Gwinnett 2079 2122 43 2% Westlake 2148 2112 -36 -2% Lakeside (Atlanta) 2079 2074 -5 0% North Atlanta 2127 2072 -55 -3% Dalton 2050 2066 16 1% Creekview 2021 2057 36 2% Grovetown 2071 2031 -40 -2% Cambridge 2088 2024 -64 -3% Sequoyah 2030 2007 -23 -1% Houston County 1947 1981 34 2% Lassiter 2070 1964 -106 -5% Chattahoochee 1885 1964 79 4% South Cobb 2005 1950 -55 -3% Rome 1914 1946 32 2% Douglas County 2013 1937 -76 -4% Alexander 1877 1930 53 3% River Ridge 1953 1918 -35 -2% Lakeside (Evans) 1877 1918 41 2% Lanier 1947 1915 -32 -2% Northside (Warner Robins) 1850 1913 63 3% Effingham County 1820 1905 85 5% Hughes 1942 1887 -55 -3% Centennial 1924 1882 -42 -2% Habersham Central 1958 1859 -99 -5% Lee County 1939 1855 -84 -4% South Paulding 1842 1851 9 0% Pope 1943 1844 -99 -5% Paulding County 1898 1840 -58 -3% Alcovy 1879 1832 -47 -3% Winder-Barrow 1920 1830 -90 -5% Evans 1905 1820 -85 -4% Lovejoy 1839 1816 -23 -1% Allatoona 1785 1790 5 0% Heritage (Conyers) 1830 1785 -45 -2% Sprayberry 1778 1783 5 0% South Effingham 1725 1777 52 3% Kennesaw Mountain 1839 1761 -78 -4% Brunswick 1790 1741 -49 -3% Glynn Academy 1900 1736 -164 -9% Morrow 1793 1730 -63 -4% East Paulding 1783 1711 -72 -4% Statesboro 1677 1711 34 2% Riverwood 1819 1708 -111 -6% Carrollton 1698 1695 -3 0% Buford 1543 1636 93 6% Bradwell Institute 1632 1605 -27 -2% Tucker 1747 1595 -152 -9% Kell 1502 1422 -80 -5% Class 5A School 2019 2021 Change Change % Apalachee 1747 1843 96 5% Creekside 1742 1790 48 3% Northview 1750 1785 35 2% Veterans 1723 1753 30 2% McIntosh 1741 1746 5 0% Northgate 1747 1745 -2 0% Forest Park 1694 1745 51 3% Chamblee 1762 1729 -33 -2% Coffee 1741 1724 -17 -1% Clarke Central 1760 1723 -37 -2% Loganville 1682 1718 36 2% Dutchtown 1740 1713 -27 -2% Ola 1712 1709 -3 0% Harris County 1716 1700 -16 -1% Greenbrier 1629 1694 65 4% New Manchester 1654 1683 29 2% Decatur 1557 1666 109 7% Mundy’s Mill 1626 1659 33 2% Warner Robins 1620 1644 24 1% Cross Keys 1644 1611 -33 -2% Villa Rica 1609 1602 -7 0% Ware County 1557 1581 24 2% Drew 1585 1572 -13 -1% Banneker 1449 1572 123 8% Jones County 1581 1559 -22 -1% Eastside 1600 1530 -70 -4% Union Grove 1521 1509 -12 -1% Tri-Cities 1545 1505 -40 -3% Locust Grove 1511 1502 -9 -1% Eagle’s Landing 1507 1490 -17 -1% Lithia Springs 1550 1475 -75 -5% Cass 1486 1474 -12 -1% Jackson County 1308 1471 163 12% North Springs 1518 1465 -53 -3% Griffin 1450 1465 15 1% Grady 1473 1463 -10 -1% Cartersville 1467 1454 -13 -1% Stockbridge 1454 1451 -3 0% Woodland (Cartersville) 1489 1439 -50 -3% Chapel Hill 1408 1437 29 2% Clarkston 1472 1420 -52 -4% Woodland (Stockbridge) 1447 1411 -36 -2% Northside (Columbus) 1535 1408 -127 -8% Hiram 1473 1405 -68 -5% Maynard Jackson 1361 1400 39 3% M.L. King 1435 1388 -47 -3% Lithonia 1362 1379 17 1% Wayne County 1480 1377 -103 -7% Jonesboro 1385 1337 -48 -3% Whitewater 1434 1331 -103 -7% Starrs Mill 1379 1317 -62 -4% Walnut Grove 1363 1306 -57 -4% Johnson (Gainesville) 1384 1297 -87 -6% Calhoun 1217 1207 -10 -1% Southwest DeKalb 1249 1198 -51 -4% Stone Mountain 1176 1182 6 1% Class 4A School 2019 2021 Change Change % North Oconee 1399 1461 62 4% Perry 1361 1425 64 5% Southeast Whitfield 1401 1408 7 0% Cedar Shoals 1376 1400 24 2% Thomas County Central 1384 1386 2 0% Madison County 1402 1343 -59 -4% Bainbridge 1380 1337 -43 -3% Stephenson 1382 1329 -53 -4% Fayette County 1354 1323 -31 -2% Westover 1313 1313 0 0% Druid Hills 1354 1307 -47 -3% Troup 1304 1304 0 0% Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 1296 1299 3 0% Flowery Branch 1284 1291 7 1% West Laurens 1272 1273 1 0% Riverdale 1292 1268 -24 -2% Cedartown 1302 1255 -47 -4% Luella 1208 1254 46 4% Pickens 1345 1252 -93 -7% Northwest Whitfield 1300 1243 -57 -4% Ridgeland 1300 1240 -60 -5% Cairo 1267 1237 -30 -2% Hampton 1220 1237 17 1% Chestatee 1300 1230 -70 -5% East Hall 1251 1230 -21 -2% Arabia Mountain 1221 1230 9 1% Spalding 1307 1229 -78 -6% Heritage (Ringgold) 1271 1229 -42 -3% LaGrange 1201 1209 8 1% Miller Grove 1253 1206 -47 -4% Columbus 1246 1206 -40 -3% Baldwin 1218 1201 -17 -1% Mays 1256 1197 -59 -5% New Hampstead 1225 1177 -48 -4% Howard 1171 1151 -20 -2% Shaw 1125 1138 13 1% Jefferson 1184 1136 -48 -4% McDonough 1118 1136 18 2% North Clayton 1158 1120 -38 -3% Hardaway 1144 1118 -26 -2% Central (Carrollton) 1131 1118 -13 -1% Dougherty 1084 1111 27 2% Monroe 1093 1096 3 0% Westside (Macon) 990 1013 23 2% Jenkins 1052 977 -75 -7% Islands 1031 948 -83 -8% Kendrick 831 908 77 9% Spencer 950 881 -69 -7% Rutland 912 878 -34 -4% Jordan 962 861 -101 -10% Carver (Columbus) 871 820 -51 -6% Hapeville Charter 597 703 106 18% Class 3A School 2019 2021 Change Change % Burke County 1230 1274 44 4% Mary Persons 1180 1205 25 2% Oconee County 1162 1176 14 1% Upson-Lee 1189 1173 -16 -1% White County 1177 1168 -9 -1% Sandy Creek 1134 1151 17 1% West Hall 1122 1132 10 1% Douglass 1059 1130 71 7% Salem 1184 1127 -57 -5% Harlem 1119 1112 -7 -1% Sonoraville 1080 1112 32 3% Gilmer 1191 1100 -91 -8% LaFayette 1115 1096 -19 -2% North Hall 1123 1095 -28 -2% Southeast Bulloch 1104 1094 -10 -1% Stephens County 1091 1093 2 0% Pike County 1060 1093 33 3% Lumpkin County 1115 1082 -33 -3% Cedar Grove 1088 1073 -15 -1% Long County 1017 1061 44 4% Dawson County 1110 1057 -53 -5% Coahulla Creek 1096 1056 -40 -4% Liberty County 1091 1051 -40 -4% Crisp County 1066 1050 -16 -2% Murray County 1062 1029 -33 -3% Cross Creek 1056 1023 -33 -3% Richmond Academy 1102 1018 -84 -8% Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1013 1012 -1 0% Franklin County 1093 1011 -82 -8% Ringgold 1055 1010 -45 -4% North Murray 1007 1010 3 0% Tattnall County 1023 1001 -22 -2% Jackson 994 999 5 1% Appling County 978 996 18 2% Hart County 1004 994 -10 -1% Pierce County 1033 989 -44 -4% Adairsville 954 988 34 4% Morgan County 971 985 14 1% Americus- Sumter 1023 981 -42 -4% Monroe Area 1069 966 -103 -10% Thomson 1007 966 -41 -4% Rockmart 961 964 3 0% Peach County 958 960 2 0% East Jackson 1000 945 -55 -6% Cherokee Bluff 872 944 72 8% Carver (Atlanta) 930 939 9 1% Brantley County 970 934 -36 -4% Windsor Forest 1034 933 -101 -10% Hephzibah 969 927 -42 -4% Savannah Arts* 962 924 -38 -4% Central (Macon) 975 893 -82 -8% Redan 919 878 -41 -4% Beach 974 859 -115 -12% Groves 719 785 66 9% Johnson (Savannah) 779 706 -73 -9% Savannah 599 624 25 4% Class 2A School 2019 2021 Change Change % Columbia 855 973 118 14% Therrell 883 904 21 2% Fannin County 912 889 -23 -3% Haralson County 902 881 -21 -2% Callaway 825 876 51 6% Washington County 869 875 6 1% Cook 856 866 10 1% South Atlanta 803 855 52 6% Dodge County 853 852 -1 0% Westside (Augusta) 865 851 -14 -2% Washington 741 845 104 14% Union County 815 840 25 3% Banks County 859 832 -27 -3% Putnam County 781 824 43 6% Jeff Davis 818 813 -5 -1% Worth County 820 809 -11 -1% Gordon Central 865 808 -57 -7% Lamar County 765 802 37 5% KIPP Atlanta 774 797 23 3% Elbert County 807 785 -22 -3% Berrien 835 782 -53 -6% Pepperell 850 766 -84 -10% Fitzgerald 802 766 -36 -4% Butler 762 757 -5 -1% Toombs County 790 756 -34 -4% Towers 737 753 16 2% Southwest 826 742 -84 -10% Swainsboro 727 739 12 2% Thomasville 756 734 -22 -3% Vidalia 728 726 -2 0% Glenn Hills 667 726 59 9% Northeast 730 717 -13 -2% Model 733 705 -28 -4% McNair 618 699 81 13% Bremen 708 692 -16 -2% Jefferson County 741 678 -63 -9% Woodville-Thompkins* 691 656 -35 -5% East Laurens 637 644 7 1% Chattooga 750 643 -107 -14% Coosa 654 643 -11 -2% Laney 620 639 19 3% Dade County 632 633 1 0% Bleckley County 650 614 -36 -6% Monticello 681 612 -69 -10% Bacon County 580 607 27 5% Temple 600 606 6 1% Heard County 586 605 19 3% Rabun County 660 597 -63 -10% Oglethorpe County 642 589 -53 -8% Josey 581 578 -3 -1% Stilwell Arts* 576 572 4 1% Early County 606 550 -56 -9% Class A School 2019 2021 Change Change % Social Circle 554 554 0 0% Screven County 562 553 -9 -2% Bryan County 554 546 -8 -1% Dublin 511 543 32 6% Armuchee 515 511 -4 -1% ACE Charter 476 504 28 6% Claxton 489 504 15 3% Brooks County 475 497 22 5% Crawford County 488 484 -4 -1% Commerce 460 476 16 3% Drew Charter* 468 475 7 1% Irwin County 498 461 -37 -7% Atkinson County 467 460 -7 -1% Telfair County 461 448 -13 -3% Davidson Fine Arts* 447 439 -8 -2% Chattahoochee County 462 429 -33 -7% Gordon Lee 453 425 -28 -6% Charlton County 414 424 10 2% Lanier County 438 421 -17 -4% Greene County 430 416 -14 -3% Pelham 402 409 7 2% Mt. Zion, Carroll 397 408 11 3% Bowdon 437 404 -33 -8% Schley County 378 401 23 6% Seminole County 412 400 -12 -3% Metter 472 392 -80 -17% Taylor County 389 391 2 1% Wilkinson County 357 371 14 4% Washington-Wilkes 375 369 -6 -2% McIntosh Co. Academy 379 363 -16 -4% Manchester 386 362 -24 -6% Elite Scholars Academy* 349 358 9 3% Wilcox County 337 355 18 5% DeKalb School of Arts* 342 353 11 3% Trion 375 353 -22 -6% Marion County 369 351 -18 -5% Emanuel County Institute 342 343 1 0% Clinch County 356 342 -14 -4% Dooly County 327 341 14 4% Macon County 341 341 0 0% Terrell County 349 340 -9 -3% Barrow Arts and Science Academy* 450 338 112 -25% Turner County 327 337 10 3% Johnson, Augusta* 335 336 1 0% Hawkinsville 341 336 -5 -1% Johnson County 337 335 -2 -1% Mitchell County 327 320 -7 -2% Towns County 278 316 38 14% Lincoln County 316 316 0 0% Treutlen 265 297 32 12% Jenkins County 284 295 11 4% Technical Career Magnet* 279 292 -13 -5% Wheeler County 293 273 -20 -7% Portal 242 266 24 10% Lake Oconee Academy* 257 258 1 0% Montgomery County 241 257 16 7% Miller County 266 254 -12 -5% Randolph-Clay 230 244 14 6% Hancock Central 235 242 7 3% Greenville 266 237 -29 -11% Echols County* 217 224 7 3% Morris Innovative* 324 220 -104 -32% Baconton Charter 206 212 6 3% Twiggs County 233 200 -33 -14% Atlanta Classical* 194 194 0 0% Savannah Early College* 215 194 -21 -10% Rainey McCullers* 150 189 39 26% Pataula Charter 168 172 4 2% Glascock County 158 169 11 7% Coretta Scott King* 346 168 -178 -51% Calhoun County 192 160 -32 -17% B.E.S.T Academy 330 159 -171 -52% Warren County 159 152 -7 -4% Central, Talbotton 142 143 1 1% Stewart County 106 109 3 3% Quitman County* 108 107 -1 -1% Fulton Leadership Acad* 170 100 -70 -41% STEAM Academy* 93 85 8 9% Baker County* 69 81 -12 -17% Webster County* 77 69 8 10% Savannah Classical Academy* 53 49 4 8% Taliaferro County* 50 48 2 4% Woody Gap* 20 21 -1 -5% Georgia Military College 307 N/A N/A N/A