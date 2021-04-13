GHSA fines Valdosta $5,000, bans football team from playoffs

The Georgia High School Association has fined Valdosta $5,000, banned the football team from the 2021 playoffs and declared an unspecified number of players ineligible.
The GHSA confirmed the penalties but did not specify the violations or comment further per its policy when appeals remain possible.
Valdosta coach Rush Propst was placed on administrative leave by the school board last month after allegations from the football team’s former booster club director that Propst sought money to help transfer players pay housing expenses.
The $5,000 fine is among largest ever imposed on a school by the GHSA. The playoff ban, unprecedented for a football team, will put the Wildcats, a 2020 Class 6A semifinalist, out of postseason for the first time since 2008.
The last high-profile program to face a playoff ban was Milton’s 2013 basketball team, which won a state title in 2012 but was penalized for using the summer workouts to evaluate potential transfers.
Valdosta’s 939 victories are the most in U.S. history, and the program’s 24 state titles are a state record.
MORE TO COME
