Valdosta’s appeal unanimously denied by GHSA

The school is expected to appeal the decision before the 66-member GSHSA executive committee on Monday afternoon.

The GHSA fined the school $7,500 and charged Valdosta coach Rush Propst and the school’s booster club with illegal recruiting and lack of institutional control. The four players, who transferred to Valdosta prior to their junior year, are ineligible to participate in sports for the 2021-22 season at any GHSA school, barring a successful appeal.