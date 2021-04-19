Valdosta’s appeal unanimously denied by GHSA

THOMASTON — The four-member Georgia High School Association unanimously rejected Valdosta High School’s appeal of the penalties that declared five players ineligible and banned the football team from participating in the 2021 playoffs.
The school is expected to appeal the decision before the 66-member GSHSA executive committee on Monday afternoon.
The GHSA fined the school $7,500 and charged Valdosta coach Rush Propst and the school’s booster club with illegal recruiting and lack of institutional control. The four players, who transferred to Valdosta prior to their junior year, are ineligible to participate in sports for the 2021-22 season at any GHSA school, barring a successful appeal.
The committee was not swayed by the two hours of sworn testimony by the parents of the four students, who said they had not received any compensation or inducement to transfer by Propst. Valdosta School superintendent Todd Cason, principal Janice Richardson and athletics director Reginald Mitchell each testified they had taken the proper steps during the process to ensure institutional control.
Propst did not attend the meeting on advice of legal counsel. He is currently on administrative leave.
Valdosta is the state’s winningest program with 939 victories. The Wildcats have won a state-record 24 championships. They were 7-5 during Propst’s first season as head coach.
