Valdosta fires Propst by 5-3 school board vote

The school board’s decision during a regularly scheduled meeting streamed live on the district’s Facebook page came eight days after Valdosta failed in its appeal of $7,500 in fines, a 2021 football playoff ban, seven game forfeits and four junior football players declared ineligible in all sports. Valdosta plans another appeal next month.

Assistant coach Shelton Felton is now the interim head coach. Felton is a former head coach at Crisp County and college assistant, most recently at Tennessee.