St. Pius senior named Georgia girls cross country runner of year

Brady led St. Pius to a second straight Class 5A championship last fall and won the individual 5A title in a time of 18:47.62, nearly eight seconds ahead of the runner-up. Brady won six of her nine high school meets, never losing to a fellow Georgia competitor, and finished with the state’s two fastest 5K times by a girl

Brady’s personal best of 17:34.14 put her 11th at the RunningLane National Cross Country Championship. Brady was second at the Coach Wood Invitational and third at the Alexander / Asics Invitational, two other prestigious national-level events.