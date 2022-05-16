Lacrosse: Season wrap

As mentioned before the playoffs, the sport is growing significantly at the GHSA level. Creating three divisions not only lays the groundwork for continued growth, but will also foster the parity that’s already starting to emerge organically as a result of the GHSA seeing the sport grow from 37 boys and 35 girls programs in 2005 to the 137 total this season.

In Division 1, 24 of the 42 teams will qualify for the postseason, 32 of 53 will in Division 2, and 24 of 36 will in Division 3. In other words, more teams will qualify than not in all divisions. That will change as the sport continues to grow, but a good foundation has been laid that invites other schools to join.

And with the Georgia Swarm serving as the official sponsor of this year’s championships, the sport continues to gain momentum at a statewide level.

Check the high school home page in about a month or so to see who was named as boys and girls player of the year, as part of the AJC’s annual GHSA Athletes of the Year selections. Last year’s players of the year were Lambert’s Danny Kesselring and Milton’s Maddie Dora.