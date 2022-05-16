Final lacrosse rankings

BreakingNews
In Class 6A-7A boys, Lambert finished the season No. 1 after rallying past Walton 7-4 in Saturday’s state finals. Buford was No. 3 and North Paulding No. 4 after both reached the semifinals. Roswell rounded out the top five, and No. 6 Pope, No. 7 Johns Creek, No. 8 Woodstock, No. 9 Allatoona and No. 10 Harrison completed the top 10.

Class A-5A No. 1 Lovett capped a 23-0 season with a 14-7 win over No. 2 Westminster in the championship. Starr’s Mill finished at No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Blessed Trinity. Wesleyan earned the No. 5 spot ahead of No. 6 Marist, No. 7 Woodward Academy, No. 8 King’s Ridge, No. 9 Fellowship Christian and No. 10 Pace Academy.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton defeated No. 2 Creekview 13-12 to win its 15th all-time state title. Hillgrove earned the No. 3 spot ahead of No. 4 Walton and No. 5 Lassiter. Hillgrove’s only two losses this season came to Creekview, and Walton was topped 11-3 in the semifinals against Milton. As for Lassiter, the Trojans lost 16-5 to Creekview in the semifinals. The rest of the final poll included No. 6 Johns Creek, No. 7 Roswell, No. 8 North Paulding, No. 9 Chattahoochee and No. 10 Mill Creek.

In Class A-5A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity defeated No. 2 Northview 20-2 in the finals and finished its second consecutive championship run without a loss to a Class A-5A opponent. No. 3 Westminster, No. 4 Starr’s Mill and No. 5 Wesleyan rounded out the top five. Wesleyan edged No. 6 McIntosh in the poll due to its 20-16 win over the Chiefs during the regular season. No. 7 Richmond Hill defeated No. 8 Pace Academy 22-21 in the quarterfinals, and the rest of the poll included No. 9 Holy Innocents’ and No. 10 St. Pius.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Walton

3. Buford

4. North Paulding

5. Roswell

6. Pope

7. Johns Creek

8. Woodstock

9. Allatoona

10. Harrison

Class A-5A

1. Lovett

2. Westminster

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Blessed Trinity

5. Wesleyan

6. Marist

7. Woodward Academy

8. King’s Ridge

9. Fellowship Christian

10. Pace Academy

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. Creekview

3. Hillgrove

4. Walton

5. Lassiter

6. Johns Creek

7. Roswell

8. North Paulding

9. Chattahoochee

10. Mill Creek

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Northview

3. Westminster

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Wesleyan

6. McIntosh

7. Richmond Hill

8. Pace Academy

9. Holy Innocents’

10. St. Pius

