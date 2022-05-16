Final lacrosse rankings

Class A-5A No. 1 Lovett capped a 23-0 season with a 14-7 win over No. 2 Westminster in the championship. Starr’s Mill finished at No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Blessed Trinity. Wesleyan earned the No. 5 spot ahead of No. 6 Marist, No. 7 Woodward Academy, No. 8 King’s Ridge, No. 9 Fellowship Christian and No. 10 Pace Academy.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton defeated No. 2 Creekview 13-12 to win its 15th all-time state title. Hillgrove earned the No. 3 spot ahead of No. 4 Walton and No. 5 Lassiter. Hillgrove’s only two losses this season came to Creekview, and Walton was topped 11-3 in the semifinals against Milton. As for Lassiter, the Trojans lost 16-5 to Creekview in the semifinals. The rest of the final poll included No. 6 Johns Creek, No. 7 Roswell, No. 8 North Paulding, No. 9 Chattahoochee and No. 10 Mill Creek.